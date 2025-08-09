9 August 2025,

Saturday

World

Atlanta University Campus Shooting Leaves Police Officer, Attacker Dead

Another shooting incident has occurred in the USA. A police officer and the assailant both died in the incident.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Atlanta shooting
Gun Fire (Image Source: Washington Post)

Gun violence continues unabated in the United States of America. Shooting incidents are occurring frequently and are on the rise. Another shooting incident has taken place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shooting at Emory University Campus

On Friday, a man opened fire on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, causing panic and prompting people to seek shelter.

Police Officer Killed

Police arrived at the scene following reports of the shooting. One police officer, identified as David Rose, was killed in the incident.

Attacker Also Dead

The attacker also died; he shot himself after the incident and was found dead by police.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown. No civilians were injured in the shooting.

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 11:52 am

World / Atlanta University Campus Shooting Leaves Police Officer, Attacker Dead
