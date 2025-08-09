Atlanta University Campus Shooting Leaves Police Officer, Attacker Dead

Gun violence continues unabated in the United States of America. Shooting incidents are occurring frequently and are on the rise. Another shooting incident has taken place in Atlanta, Georgia.
On Friday, a man opened fire on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, causing panic and prompting people to seek shelter.
Police arrived at the scene following reports of the shooting. One police officer, identified as David Rose, was killed in the incident.
The attacker also died; he shot himself after the incident and was found dead by police.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown. No civilians were injured in the shooting.