Australia Closes Tehran Embassy

Attempted Assassination of Abbas Araghchi Foiled Iranian media claims that a plot to assassinate Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Europe was foiled. Israel is alleged to have orchestrated the assassination attempt. Iranian security agencies thwarted Israel’s plan. Ministerial advisor Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran stated that if it weren’t for the vigilance of the nation’s unknown soldiers, this heinous Israeli plot would have harmed Tehran a few days ago, but thankfully, it failed.

Discussions with European Foreign Ministers The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, will hold talks with foreign ministers from three European countries. These discussions will focus on halting the war and the nuclear deal. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will engage in talks with their Iranian counterpart, Araghchi. The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will also participate in this meeting.