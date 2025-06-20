scriptAustralia Closes Tehran Embassy | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Australia Closes Tehran Embassy

Australia has indefinitely closed its embassy in Tehran in light of the escalating military conflict.

BharatJun 20, 2025 / 02:40 pm

Patrika Desk

War between Israel and Iran continues

War between Israel and Iran continues (Photo – Washington Post)

Today marks the eighth day of the Iran-Israel War. Australia has closed its embassy in Tehran indefinitely in light of the ongoing military conflict. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the decision to close the Tehran embassy was made after careful consideration. The Australian government has instructed all embassy staff to leave Iran immediately. Approximately 2000 Australian citizens and their families are currently in Iran and wish to leave amidst the military conflict. Prior to Australia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland have also closed their embassies.

Attempted Assassination of Abbas Araghchi Foiled

Iranian media claims that a plot to assassinate Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Europe was foiled. Israel is alleged to have orchestrated the assassination attempt. Iranian security agencies thwarted Israel’s plan. Ministerial advisor Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran stated that if it weren’t for the vigilance of the nation’s unknown soldiers, this heinous Israeli plot would have harmed Tehran a few days ago, but thankfully, it failed.

Discussions with European Foreign Ministers

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, will hold talks with foreign ministers from three European countries. These discussions will focus on halting the war and the nuclear deal. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will engage in talks with their Iranian counterpart, Araghchi. The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will also participate in this meeting.

Explosion in Rasht, Iran

Reports of an explosion are emerging from the outskirts of Rasht, an industrial city in northern Iran. The Iranian news agency Fars reported that security forces in Lorestan province have reportedly arrested 16 agents working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

