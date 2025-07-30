30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Australia Plane Crash Claims One Life

A plane crash in Australia today resulted in one fatality.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Plane crash
Plane crash (Photo: Patrika)

Plane crashes continue to occur with alarming frequency worldwide, resulting in significant loss of life. This is a worrying trend, as these incidents happen despite safety protocols. Several plane crashes this year have drawn public attention. On Wednesday, 30 July, another plane crash was reported in Australia.

Plane Crash

A small plane crashed today near Balranald, in the New South Wales state of Australia. Emergency services were called to the scene.

One Fatality

One person died in the crash. Reports indicate that a man, approximately 50 years old, who was aboard the plane, sustained critical injuries. Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation Underway

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, in conjunction with local police, has launched an investigation into the incident. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 05:58 pm

English News / World / Australia Plane Crash Claims One Life
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.