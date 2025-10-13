Australian Woman Police Officer Sets Guinness World Record with 733 Pull-ups in One Hour

Australian police officer doing pull-ups (Photo - Guinness World Records on social media)
People around the world set records while doing various jobs. Some records are so remarkable that they get registered in the Guinness World Records. From time to time, people get their names registered in the Guinness World Records. Something similar has recently been achieved by a woman named Jade Henderson from Australia. Jade is a police officer by profession.
Showing extraordinary strength, 32-year-old police officer Jade Henderson has set a new Guinness World Record by completing 733 pull-ups in one hour. According to Guinness World Records, she achieved this feat in Gold Coast, Australia, on August 22, averaging over 12 pull-ups per minute.
By completing 733 pull-ups in one hour, Jade has broken a 9-year-old record. Previously, in 2016, Australian athlete Eva Clarke had completed 725 pull-ups in one hour.
Jade is very happy to have set the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in an hour. After her success, she said that she wants her record to inspire other people.
According to Jade, she decided to start training for the Guinness World Record for pull-ups because she liked the idea of doing something that no one else had done before. Along with this, she also wanted to see what her mind and body were capable of achieving physically.
Fitness is very important in Jade's life. She has been competing at a high level in CrossFit for the past 8 years and says that exercise provides her with stress relief when her work as a police officer becomes demanding.
