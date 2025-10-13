Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Australian Woman Police Officer Sets Guinness World Record with 733 Pull-ups in One Hour

An Australian female police officer has achieved something in just one hour that many people cannot even dream of. This female police officer has set a new record for pull-ups.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Australian police officer doing pull-ups

Australian police officer doing pull-ups (Photo - Guinness World Records on social media)

People around the world set records while doing various jobs. Some records are so remarkable that they get registered in the Guinness World Records. From time to time, people get their names registered in the Guinness World Records. Something similar has recently been achieved by a woman named Jade Henderson from Australia. Jade is a police officer by profession.

733 Pull-ups in One Hour

Showing extraordinary strength, 32-year-old police officer Jade Henderson has set a new Guinness World Record by completing 733 pull-ups in one hour. According to Guinness World Records, she achieved this feat in Gold Coast, Australia, on August 22, averaging over 12 pull-ups per minute.

Broke a 9-Year-Old Record

By completing 733 pull-ups in one hour, Jade has broken a 9-year-old record. Previously, in 2016, Australian athlete Eva Clarke had completed 725 pull-ups in one hour.

Wants to Inspire Others

Jade is very happy to have set the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in an hour. After her success, she said that she wants her record to inspire other people.

Why Did She Start Pull-up Training?

According to Jade, she decided to start training for the Guinness World Record for pull-ups because she liked the idea of doing something that no one else had done before. Along with this, she also wanted to see what her mind and body were capable of achieving physically.

The Importance of Fitness in Jade's Life

Fitness is very important in Jade's life. She has been competing at a high level in CrossFit for the past 8 years and says that exercise provides her with stress relief when her work as a police officer becomes demanding.

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 11:28 am

Published on: 13 Oct 2025 11:28 am

