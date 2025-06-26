Axiom 4 Mission: Dragon Capsule Docks with ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla to Conduct Experiments for 14 Days

Craft Docks with ISS at 4:30 PM The Dragon capsule of the Axiom 4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Shubhanshu Shukla to Conduct Seven Indian Scientific Experiments During this 14-day mission, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct seven Indian scientific experiments, including studies on the effects of microgravity and space radiation. These experiments are crucial for future space missions, especially India’s Gaganyaan programme. In addition, he will participate in five collaborative studies with NASA. In his first message from space, Shubhanshu said, “Namaste, my dear countrymen. This is not just my journey, but the flight of India’s space dreams.” He mentioned carrying the Indian flag, a symbol of national pride.

Orbiting Earth According to a NASA update, after launching from the Kennedy Space Center at 2:31 PM EDT on Wednesday, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was orbiting Earth and heading towards the International Space Station, carrying the four crew members of Axiom Mission 4.