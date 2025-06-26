scriptAxiom 4 Mission: Dragon Capsule Docks with ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla to Conduct Experiments for 14 Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Axiom 4 Mission: Dragon Capsule Docks with ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla to Conduct Experiments for 14 Days

During this 14-day mission, Shubhanshu Shukla and seven other Indian scientists will conduct experiments studying the effects of microgravity and space radiation.

Jun 26, 2025 / 05:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Shubhanshu Shukla and the Ax-4 Mission Docking: A new chapter has been added to India’s space history. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. This mission, Ax-4, is a collaborative effort between NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, with Shubhanshu Shukla serving as the pilot. He is the second Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984, but the first to reach the ISS. This is a significant step towards India’s space programme and the Gaganyaan mission.

Craft Docks with ISS at 4:30 PM

The Dragon capsule of the Axiom 4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Shubhanshu Shukla to Conduct Seven Indian Scientific Experiments

During this 14-day mission, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct seven Indian scientific experiments, including studies on the effects of microgravity and space radiation. These experiments are crucial for future space missions, especially India’s Gaganyaan programme. In addition, he will participate in five collaborative studies with NASA. In his first message from space, Shubhanshu said, “Namaste, my dear countrymen. This is not just my journey, but the flight of India’s space dreams.” He mentioned carrying the Indian flag, a symbol of national pride.

Orbiting Earth

According to a NASA update, after launching from the Kennedy Space Center at 2:31 PM EDT on Wednesday, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was orbiting Earth and heading towards the International Space Station, carrying the four crew members of Axiom Mission 4.

Shubhanshu Takes Gajar ka Halwa

Shubhanshu Shukla has taken along Gajar ka Halwa, Moong Dal Halwa, and Mango Juice to satisfy any cravings for home-style food in space and to share with his fellow astronauts.

