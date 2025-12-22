Millions of Rupees for Relocating! Discover Places That Pay You to Live

Image: AI
Have you ever thought about packing your bags, moving to a beautiful place, and even getting paid for it? This isn't a dream; it's a reality! Several countries and cities worldwide are offering financial incentives to attract new residents and boost their declining populations.
Located between Crete and the Peloponnese in Greece, Antikythera is a small, remote island with a population of only 40-45 people. Its white-washed buildings, blue sea, mysterious caves, and lush green hills make it a perfect destination for nature lovers. An initiative by the Greek Orthodox Church offers selected families, especially those with children, a monthly financial aid of approximately €500 (around $550-600) for three years. They are also provided with a house to live in and a piece of land. Priority is given to individuals with traditional skills such as baking, fishing, or farming, and selection is made after an interview. This program is still ongoing and available for a limited number of families. Its primary objective is to increase the island's dwindling population and strengthen the local economy.
Nestled in the Swiss Alps, the picturesque village of Albinen is renowned for its snowy peaks, hiking trails, and peaceful lifestyle. Its fresh air and stunning scenery are captivating. To attract new residents, the village offers a grant of CHF 25,000 (approximately $28,000-31,000) per adult and CHF 10,000 (approximately $11,000-12,000) per child. A family of four could receive up to around $70,000. The conditions include purchasing or building a house valued at a minimum of CHF 200,000 and residing there for at least 10 years. Applicants must be Swiss citizens or permanent residents (C permit). This program is in place to revitalise the village due to its declining young population and is currently active, with several families having already benefited.
Presicce-Acquarica, a historic town in Italy's Puglia region, is characterised by its cobblestone streets, old Baroque architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, surrounded by olive groves and Mediterranean vibes. The town offers up to €30,000 to help purchase and renovate old houses (divided between purchase and renovation costs). One must buy a house built before 1991 and establish permanent residency there. This program has been running since 2022. The town's historic centre is largely vacant, and the aim is to revitalise it with a new population.
