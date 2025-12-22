Millions of Rupees for Relocating! Discover Places That Pay You to Live

Located between Crete and the Peloponnese in Greece, Antikythera is a small, remote island with a population of only 40-45 people. Its white-washed buildings, blue sea, mysterious caves, and lush green hills make it a perfect destination for nature lovers. An initiative by the Greek Orthodox Church offers selected families, especially those with children, a monthly financial aid of approximately €500 (around $550-600) for three years. They are also provided with a house to live in and a piece of land. Priority is given to individuals with traditional skills such as baking, fishing, or farming, and selection is made after an interview. This program is still ongoing and available for a limited number of families. Its primary objective is to increase the island's dwindling population and strengthen the local economy.