22 December 2025,

Monday

World

Moscow Car Bomb Blast: Military Official Killed in Moscow Vehicle Explosion

The explosion occurred when a military officer was in his car. The blast was so powerful that the lieutenant sustained multiple shrapnel injuries, fracturing his facial bones, and died at the scene.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

car bomb,Russia, Moscow Car Bomb, Russian General Killed in Car Bomb,

Moscow Bomb Blast (Image: X)

A car bomb exploded in Moscow on Monday, killing a senior military official. Russian authorities claim that Ukraine may be involved in this attack. The spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee stated that Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, died due to his injuries.

Explosion Near Building

Russian authorities confirmed that the explosion was caused by a car bomb and that the Lieutenant died at the scene. Investigators have begun examining the reasons behind the attack. According to media reports, the explosion occurred in a car park near a building.

The initial investigation revealed that the explosion took place while the military official was inside his car. The blast was so powerful that the Lieutenant sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, his facial bones were damaged, and he died at the scene.

Official Also Killed Last Year

It is noteworthy that on December 17 last year, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the army's nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, was assassinated by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter outside his apartment building. Ukraine's Security Service claimed responsibility for this attack.

One person was arrested in connection with the attack. Russian President Putin described Kirillov's murder as a major lapse by Russia's security agencies and stated that they should learn from it and improve their efficiency.

Furthermore, according to a statement released by Ukraine's emergency services on Saturday, Russia carried out a missile attack on port facilities in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing eight people and injuring 27 others.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 04:06 pm

World / Moscow Car Bomb Blast: Military Official Killed in Moscow Vehicle Explosion

