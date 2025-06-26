scriptAxiom Mission 4: Greetings from Space! Indian Astronaut Shares Video Message | Latest News | Patrika News
Axiom Mission 4: Greetings from Space! Indian Astronaut Shares Video Message

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared a video saying, “Greetings from space! I’m thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts.”

Jun 26, 2025 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Shubhanshu Shukla with his team

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared a video message from the Dragon spacecraft as it approached the International Space Station (ISS), greeting his countrymen with “Namaste from space”. This historic moment marks a new chapter for India’s space programme, as Shubhanshu becomes the second Indian to reach space after 41 years and the first Indian to visit the ISS.

Shubhanshu’s Message to the Nation

“Namaste from space! I’m thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts,” he said, holding a toy goose, considered a symbol of knowledge.

Axiom Mission 4

Shubhanshu Shukla is the pilot of the Axiom-4 mission, launched on 25 June from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida via a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, in collaboration with NASA and ISRO. He is joined by Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), Tibor Káposzta (Hungary), and Sławosz Uznański-Wisieński (Poland). The four astronauts will spend 14 days on the ISS conducting over 60 scientific experiments, including seven Indian experiments.

A Proud Moment for India

Following the launch, Shubhanshu’s parents, Asha Shukla and Shambhu Dayal Shukla, were overcome with emotion in Lucknow. They described their son’s achievement as a moment of pride for the entire nation. Shubhanshu’s wife, Kamna Shukla, also expressed her pride in his accomplishment. Shubhanshu has taken with him carrot halwa, moong dal halwa, mango juice, and a special memento for Rakesh Sharma.

SpaceX Shares Live Tracking Link

SpaceX has released a link for live tracking of the mission, allowing people to follow Shubhanshu and his team’s journey into space. The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS at 4:30 PM IST on 26 June.

