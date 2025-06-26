Axiom Mission 4: Greetings from Space! Indian Astronaut Shares Video Message

Shubhanshu’s Message to the Nation “Namaste from space! I’m thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts,” he said, holding a toy goose, considered a symbol of knowledge. Axiom Mission 4 Shubhanshu Shukla is the pilot of the Axiom-4 mission, launched on 25 June from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida via a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, in collaboration with NASA and ISRO. He is joined by Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), Tibor Káposzta (Hungary), and Sławosz Uznański-Wisieński (Poland). The four astronauts will spend 14 days on the ISS conducting over 60 scientific experiments, including seven Indian experiments.

A Proud Moment for India Following the launch, Shubhanshu’s parents, Asha Shukla and Shambhu Dayal Shukla, were overcome with emotion in Lucknow. They described their son’s achievement as a moment of pride for the entire nation. Shubhanshu’s wife, Kamna Shukla, also expressed her pride in his accomplishment. Shubhanshu has taken with him carrot halwa, moong dal halwa, mango juice, and a special memento for Rakesh Sharma.