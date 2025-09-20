Baba Vanga's 2026 Predictions: A Year of Upheaval?

Baba Vanga Predictions 2026: Will the world change in 2026? Baba Vanga's mysterious predictions might shock you. The famous Bulgarian prophetess Baba Vanga is often called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans'. Many of her predictions have been seen as accurate over time, such as the 9/11 attack and the 2022 UK floods. Now, some of her predictions for 2026 are again under discussion, which could worry the entire world. According to Baba Vanga, in 2026, the Earth may face several serious natural disasters. She warned about major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and rapidly changing weather patterns. It is said that she claimed that these disasters could affect 7–8 percent of the Earth's surface.