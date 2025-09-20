Baba Vanga's 2026 Predictions: A Year of Upheaval?

Baba Vanga Predictions 2026: Will the world change in 2026? Baba Vanga's mysterious predictions might shock you. The famous Bulgarian prophetess Baba Vanga is often called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans'. Many of her predictions have been seen as accurate over time, such as the 9/11 attack and the 2022 UK floods. Now, some of her predictions for 2026 are again under discussion, which could worry the entire world. According to Baba Vanga, in 2026, the Earth may face several serious natural disasters. She warned about major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and rapidly changing weather patterns. It is said that she claimed that these disasters could affect 7–8 percent of the Earth's surface.
Baba Vanga's most frightening prediction is that the Third World War could begin in 2026. According to her, tensions between global powers could increase – including the possibility of a clash between Russia and the USA, and China's attempts to control Taiwan. If this comes true, it could be an extremely dangerous turning point in human history.
Another serious prediction concerns Artificial Intelligence (AI). Baba Vanga said that by 2026, AI will become so powerful that it will dominate humans. This means that robots or automatic systems could go beyond human control, leading to a social and technological crisis.
The most shocking claim is that first contact with aliens could happen next November. She predicted that a giant spaceship would enter Earth's atmosphere, leaving all of humanity stunned.
Although such predictions still fall within the realm of fantasy, they certainly pique people's curiosity.
Baba Vanga was born in Bulgaria. She lost her eyesight as a child due to a whirlwind.
She died in 1996, but her predictions continue to be a topic of discussion in social media and news today.
In any case, everyone is curious about the future, and when it comes to a mysterious figure like Baba Vanga, it becomes even more exciting. Although her predictions cannot be scientifically verified, it is certain that her words about 2026 are interesting and thought-provoking.