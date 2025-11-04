Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: Something Unprecedented Will Happen on Earth Next Year

A major prediction by Baba Vanga has come to light. According to this prediction, something will happen on Earth next year that has never happened before.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Baba Vanga

Baba Vanga (Image: Patrika)

Baba Vanga is known for her terrifying predictions. Due to many such accurate predictions, Baba Vanga is now known worldwide. Not only this, people's tension also increases when her predictions come to light because her predictions often create fear in people's minds. Now a big prediction of Baba Vanga for the next year has come out.

Will Aliens Come to Earth?

Baba Vanga has made several predictions for the year 2026. One of these predictions is that aliens will come to Earth next year. However, this is just a prediction, and nothing can be said about whether it will prove to be true or not.

NASA's Shocking Report

Meanwhile, a shocking report from NASA has come out. According to this report, a mysterious object in our galaxy has baffled scientists for several months. This object is different from anything seen before and weighs approximately 33 billion tons. In such a situation, it is being speculated that this object could be an alien spaceship.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was a woman. Baba Vanga's real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on October 3, 1911, in the Ottoman Empire. Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She passed away on August 11, 1996, at the age of 84 in Bulgaria.

