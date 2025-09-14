Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Devastating Losses Predicted for Next Year

Baba Vanga is globally renowned for her purportedly frightening prophecies. Several of her predictions have seemingly come true, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America, China's rise, an earthquake in Myanmar in 2025, and a war between two countries in 2025. Some of her predictions have also proven partially accurate. Consequently, whenever a new prophecy of Baba Vanga emerges, it sparks fear among people. A new, alarming prediction for the coming year has recently surfaced.