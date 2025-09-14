Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Devastating Losses Predicted for Next Year

A prediction by Baba Vanga for the coming year has surfaced, causing fear among people. What is this prediction by Baba Vanga? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Baba Vanga
Baba Vanga (Image: X)

Baba Vanga is globally renowned for her purportedly frightening prophecies. Several of her predictions have seemingly come true, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America, China's rise, an earthquake in Myanmar in 2025, and a war between two countries in 2025. Some of her predictions have also proven partially accurate. Consequently, whenever a new prophecy of Baba Vanga emerges, it sparks fear among people. A new, alarming prediction for the coming year has recently surfaced.

Next Year Will Bring Heavy Losses!

A chilling prophecy by Baba Vanga has emerged for the next year. According to this prediction, next year will witness devastating earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and extreme weather events across numerous locations globally, potentially resulting in significant loss of life and property.

Baba Vanga Was a Woman

Despite the name Baba Vanga, suggesting a male, she was in fact a woman. Her real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on 3 October 1911 in the Ottoman Empire. She lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She died on 11 August 1996 in Bulgaria at the age of 84.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 03:27 pm

English News / World / Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Devastating Losses Predicted for Next Year
