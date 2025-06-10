Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Return of Deadly Pandemic

The Return of a Devastating Pandemic A recently unearthed book by Ryo Tatsuki, the Japanese Baba Vanga, contains a prophecy foretelling the return of a devastating pandemic in 2030, one that has wreaked havoc before.
Fear Grips the Public Tatsuki’s prediction has sparked widespread fear, with many believing the pandemic she refers to could be Covid-19, also known as Coronavirus. This virus caused widespread devastation and claimed millions of lives globally between 2020 and 2022.
Rising Coronavirus Cases With coronavirus cases rising in several countries, including India, anxieties are heightened, fueling concerns that Tatsuki’s prophecy might come to pass. However, it’s important to note that such predictions are not always accurate; many prove false. Nevertheless, the memory of the significant losses caused by the coronavirus, and the fact that its threat hasn’t entirely subsided, contributes to the current unease.