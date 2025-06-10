scriptBaba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Return of Deadly Pandemic | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Baba Vanga's Dire Prediction: Return of Deadly Pandemic

Another prediction by the Japanese Baba Vanga has emerged, causing widespread concern. What is this prediction? Let’s find out.

Jun 10, 2025 / 04:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo – World Health Organization)

Baba Vanga is a name synonymous with frightening prophecies. Considered a renowned seer, many of her predictions have seemingly come true. While the name ‘Baba Vanga’ suggests a male, it refers to a woman. Similarly, Ryo Tatsuki from Japan is known for her unsettling predictions, earning her the moniker Japanese Baba Vanga. A recent prediction by the Japanese Baba Vanga has caused significant alarm.

The Return of a Devastating Pandemic

A recently unearthed book by Ryo Tatsuki, the Japanese Baba Vanga, contains a prophecy foretelling the return of a devastating pandemic in 2030, one that has wreaked havoc before.

Fear Grips the Public

Tatsuki’s prediction has sparked widespread fear, with many believing the pandemic she refers to could be Covid-19, also known as Coronavirus. This virus caused widespread devastation and claimed millions of lives globally between 2020 and 2022.

Rising Coronavirus Cases

With coronavirus cases rising in several countries, including India, anxieties are heightened, fueling concerns that Tatsuki’s prophecy might come to pass. However, it’s important to note that such predictions are not always accurate; many prove false. Nevertheless, the memory of the significant losses caused by the coronavirus, and the fact that its threat hasn’t entirely subsided, contributes to the current unease.

