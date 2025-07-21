Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes into School Building in Dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter training aircraft crashed into a school building in the Uttara area of Dhaka, the capital, on Monday. The tragic accident has resulted in at least one death and several serious injuries. A heart-wrenching video of the plane crash has emerged. According to eyewitnesses, the Chinese-made F-7 aircraft directly collided with the Milestone School and College building. The school premises were unoccupied at the time, averting a larger tragedy, but those nearby sustained serious injuries.
Local media and TV footage clearly show the fire and black smoke rising after the explosion. People at the scene fled in panic, and rescue teams arrived immediately.
According to the Air Force, the Chinese-made training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm and crashed into the school building around 1:30 pm. A massive fire engulfed the school building after the accident.
According to Prothom Alo, a leading Bangladeshi media outlet, fire brigade and army teams arrived at the scene as soon as the fire was reported. Eight fire engines are involved in the rescue operation.
The fire department has so far confirmed the death of at least one person. Four injured have been airlifted by Air Force helicopters to the ‘Combined Military Hospital’ (CMH).
A Milestone College teacher told the media that several students were trapped inside when the plane hit the school building. Teachers and staff immediately began rescue efforts, later joined by the army and fire department.
Videos circulating on social media show several injured people being evacuated. Reports indicate they have been admitted to Uttara Modern Hospital, Dhaka Medical College, Kurmitola General Hospital, Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College, and other medical centres.
Fire brigade and emergency services remained at the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The condition of some is reported to be critical. The school building has also suffered significant damage. Investigating agencies have launched an inquiry into the cause of the accident.
The Air Force and the Bangladesh government have yet to issue an official statement on the accident, but local administration has confirmed one death. Security has been tightened in the area.
The accident in Bangladesh has sparked a strong reaction on social media. People have questioned safety standards and asked how Air Force training flights are possible over populated areas.
One user wrote, "Allowing flights near schools is gambling with children's safety." Another questioned, "Shouldn't the Air Force's training protocols be reviewed?"
According to government sources, an Air Force investigation committee is being formed to ascertain the causes of the accident. Preliminary reports suspect a technical malfunction, but investigations into the pilot's role and the aircraft's condition are ongoing.
Milestone School has been temporarily closed by the local administration, and statements are being taken from the school administration. A detailed report from the Air Force may be released within the next 72 hours.