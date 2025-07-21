Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes into School Building in Dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter training aircraft crashed into a school building in the Uttara area of Dhaka, the capital, on Monday. The tragic accident has resulted in at least one death and several serious injuries. A heart-wrenching video of the plane crash has emerged. According to eyewitnesses, the Chinese-made F-7 aircraft directly collided with the Milestone School and College building. The school premises were unoccupied at the time, averting a larger tragedy, but those nearby sustained serious injuries.