Pro-Hindu Bangladeshi Economist Abul Barkat Arrested in Corruption Case

Hindus are in danger in Bangladesh: Prominent Bangladeshi economist Abul Barkat, known for advocating for the interests of the minority Hindu community, has been arrested. Barkat has been imprisoned on charges of corruption. According to Dhaka Tribune, he was arrested in a late-night raid on his home. Barkat has taught at Dhaka University and served as the chairman of Janata Bank during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena.