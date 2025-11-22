Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

10 Killed, Over 600 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Strikes Bangladesh

A significant earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, causing considerable destruction and resulting in substantial loss of life and property.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Earthquake in Bangladesh

Earthquake in Bangladesh (Photo - Washington Post)

An earthquake that struck Bangladesh on Friday has caused devastation. The 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which occurred 14 kilometres west-southwest of Narsingdi city in the Dhaka Division, was so intense that many houses and buildings shook. The tremors were also felt in surrounding areas near the earthquake-affected region. People fled their homes in fear. The earthquake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres, was also felt in several parts of India's West Bengal state.

10 people dead so far

As many as 10 people have died so far due to the earthquake in Bangladesh. Five people died in Narsingdi, four in Dhaka, and one person in Narayanganj as a result of this earthquake. The death toll is feared to rise.

Over 600 people injured

More than 600 people have been injured in the affected areas of Bangladesh due to the earthquake. Many of these injured have been admitted to hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

Damage to several houses and buildings

Several houses and buildings have been damaged due to the earthquake. Many mud houses were completely destroyed by the earthquake. Some vehicles were also damaged due to the earthquake.

Patrika Site Logo

