10 Killed, Over 600 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Strikes Bangladesh

An earthquake that struck Bangladesh on Friday has caused devastation. The 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which occurred 14 kilometres west-southwest of Narsingdi city in the Dhaka Division, was so intense that many houses and buildings shook. The tremors were also felt in surrounding areas near the earthquake-affected region. People fled their homes in fear. The earthquake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres, was also felt in several parts of India's West Bengal state.