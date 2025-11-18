Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bangladesh on the Brink: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death, Awami League Calls for Strike

Bangladesh is once again simmering with the fire of violence. Today, the Awami League has called for a Bangladesh shutdown. Read India's reaction to Sheikh Hasina being sentenced...

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Sheikh Hasina, former PM of Bangladesh

(Image-IANS)

Bangladesh News: Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the International Crime Tribunal of Bangladesh. Since then, Bangladesh has been engulfed in violence. Two people have died in the violence so far, and dozens are injured. On Monday, when Sheikh Hasina was being sentenced, people associated with student movements attempted to set fire to the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, after Hasina was sentenced, some people distributed sweets. A clash broke out between two groups during this time.

Bombs Explode in Several Places

The situation in Bangladesh remains tense. Three police personnel were injured in a bomb blast in Kotlipara. Police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Deputy Police Commissioner Masud Alam stated that several sound grenades were used to disperse the protesters.

Awami League Calls for Bangladesh Bandh

Following the death sentence handed down to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, her party, the Awami League, has called for a nationwide shutdown (bandh). The Awami League has completely rejected the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka. Party leader Jahangir Kabir Nanak released a video on the party's Facebook page, calling the verdict biased and politically motivated revenge. He asserted that the people of Bangladesh would never accept this decision. It is noteworthy that the Yunus government has banned the Awami League.

India Issues Statement

After the sentencing of the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement. The Indian government stated that it has taken note of the verdict. India reiterated its position as a close neighbour of Bangladesh and its commitment to the welfare, peace, democracy, participation of all communities, and stability of Bangladesh. India will continue to engage constructively with all parties, keeping in mind the peace and stability of Bangladesh.

Hasina Herself Established the ICT

Interestingly, the International Crimes Tribunal was established by Hasina herself. Sheikh Hasina established this court in 2010 while she was Prime Minister. The court was set up to investigate and punish cases of war crimes and genocide that occurred during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. A law was enacted in 1973 to establish this tribunal, but the process remained stalled for decades.

