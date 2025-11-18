Bangladesh on the Brink: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death, Awami League Calls for Strike

Bangladesh News: Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the International Crime Tribunal of Bangladesh. Since then, Bangladesh has been engulfed in violence. Two people have died in the violence so far, and dozens are injured. On Monday, when Sheikh Hasina was being sentenced, people associated with student movements attempted to set fire to the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, after Hasina was sentenced, some people distributed sweets. A clash broke out between two groups during this time.