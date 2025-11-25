With India ties strained, Bangladesh taps Pakistan for 1 lakh tonnes of rice

At one time, India was Bangladesh's largest and most important trading partner. Since Sheikh Hasina had to leave the PM post and Bangladesh, and an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, a rift has appeared in the relations between the two countries. Due to this, trade between India and Bangladesh has also stopped. Bangladesh was dependent on India for the purchase of many things, including rice. However, India has now stopped exporting rice to Bangladesh. In such a situation, another neighbouring country has come forward to help Bangladesh.