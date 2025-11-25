Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

With India ties strained, Bangladesh taps Pakistan for 1 lakh tonnes of rice

After relations with India soured, Bangladesh has now found support from Pakistan. What is the entire matter? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Rice

At one time, India was Bangladesh's largest and most important trading partner. Since Sheikh Hasina had to leave the PM post and Bangladesh, and an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, a rift has appeared in the relations between the two countries. Due to this, trade between India and Bangladesh has also stopped. Bangladesh was dependent on India for the purchase of many things, including rice. However, India has now stopped exporting rice to Bangladesh. In such a situation, another neighbouring country has come forward to help Bangladesh.

Pakistan's Support for Bangladesh

Pakistan has issued an international tender to export 1 lakh tonnes of rice to Bangladesh. According to this tender issued by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), long-grain white rice will be sent to Bangladesh as break bulk cargo through the port of Karachi. Bids for this tender are to be submitted by November 28, and shipments will be sent within 45 days of the contract. It is noteworthy that rice trade between the two countries started only a few months ago.

Pakistan Also Benefits from the Deal with Bangladesh

Both countries will benefit from this deal between Pakistan and Bangladesh. While Bangladesh will get rice at the right price, Pakistan's exports will increase, which will help its weak economy to some extent. The income of farmers cultivating rice in Pakistan will increase. Not only this, but this rice deal will also strengthen the trade relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This will also open the way for trade in other goods.

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 04:09 pm

English News / World / With India ties strained, Bangladesh taps Pakistan for 1 lakh tonnes of rice

