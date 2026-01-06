6 January 2026,

Tuesday

World

Bangladesh Violence: Hindu Businessman Murdered, 6 Hindus Killed in Bangladesh in 19 Days

Six Hindus have been murdered in Bangladesh in the last 19 days. On Monday, businessman Moni Chakraborty was murdered with a sharp weapon by unknown miscreants. Read the full story...

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Image: IANS

Violence has flared up again in Bangladesh following the death of Inquilab Manch leader Usman Hadi. A total of 6 Hindus have been murdered since December 18. The violence, which began with Dipu Das, continues to this day. On Monday night, Hindu shopkeeper Sharad Chakraborty Moni was murdered in Narsingdi district.

Increasing attacks on minorities

The government led by Mohammad Yunus in Bangladesh is unable to take any concrete steps. This has raised serious questions about the safety of the country's minorities. These figures represent deaths that have somehow come to public notice. It is believed that the actual number is much higher.

Moni Chakraborty murdered with a sharp weapon

On January 5, 2026, at 10 PM, unknown miscreants suddenly attacked Sharad Chakraborty Moni, who ran a grocery store in Chorsindur market, with a sharp weapon. Moni Chakraborty was critically injured in this attack. He died during treatment.

Journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was also murdered before this

Before Moni's murder, a journalist was also killed in Bangladesh. Journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead in broad daylight. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle. They called him out from his ice factory and took him to a nearby alley. After an argument there, he was shot multiple times in the head.

Crowd killed Dipu by accusing him of blasphemy

A total of 6 people from the Hindu community have been murdered in Bangladesh so far. Among the deceased are Rana Pratap, Dipu Das, Amrit Mandal, Bajrendra Biswas, and Khokon Das. Dipu Das was murdered on allegations of blasphemy, while businessman Khokon Das was attacked by a mob and burned alive by pouring petrol on him.

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 11:09 am

