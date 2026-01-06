Bangladesh Violence: Hindu Businessman Murdered, 6 Hindus Killed in Bangladesh in 19 Days

Image: IANS
Violence has flared up again in Bangladesh following the death of Inquilab Manch leader Usman Hadi. A total of 6 Hindus have been murdered since December 18. The violence, which began with Dipu Das, continues to this day. On Monday night, Hindu shopkeeper Sharad Chakraborty Moni was murdered in Narsingdi district.
The government led by Mohammad Yunus in Bangladesh is unable to take any concrete steps. This has raised serious questions about the safety of the country's minorities. These figures represent deaths that have somehow come to public notice. It is believed that the actual number is much higher.
On January 5, 2026, at 10 PM, unknown miscreants suddenly attacked Sharad Chakraborty Moni, who ran a grocery store in Chorsindur market, with a sharp weapon. Moni Chakraborty was critically injured in this attack. He died during treatment.
Before Moni's murder, a journalist was also killed in Bangladesh. Journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead in broad daylight. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle. They called him out from his ice factory and took him to a nearby alley. After an argument there, he was shot multiple times in the head.
A total of 6 people from the Hindu community have been murdered in Bangladesh so far. Among the deceased are Rana Pratap, Dipu Das, Amrit Mandal, Bajrendra Biswas, and Khokon Das. Dipu Das was murdered on allegations of blasphemy, while businessman Khokon Das was attacked by a mob and burned alive by pouring petrol on him.
