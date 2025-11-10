Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BBC Director General Tim Davie Resigns Amid Controversy Over Edited Trump Speech

BBC Director General Tim Davie has resigned following a controversial documentary. The allegation was that the BBC edited Donald Trump's speech to show him inciting violence.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

BBC Director General Tim Davie and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: The Washington Post/IANS)

BBC Director General Tim Davie has resigned from his post. The reason for this is a controversial documentary, which has been accused of editing US President Donald Trump's speech.

After resigning, Tim Davie said that some mistakes had been made and, taking ultimate responsibility, he decided to step down. His departure from the company was entirely his own decision.

Davie had been working at the BBC for 20 years

Tim Davie had been working at the BBC for the past 20 years. He was appointed Director General five years ago.

In a BBC Panorama documentary, a speech by Trump was edited in such a way that it appeared he was telling his supporters to become agitated about the Capitol building events. This speech was from January 6, 2021. This led to a controversy.

Accused of showing the speech with incorrect edits

The BBC was accused of incorrectly editing the speech to show that Trump had incited the Capitol violence. Meanwhile, Trump also reacted to Tim Davie's resignation.

Trump said in his social media post: "People in high positions at the BBC, including boss Tim Davie, are now resigning or being fired because they were caught 'tampering' with my very good January 6th speech."

Trump said: Thanks to The Telegraph for exposing such corrupt journalists

He further said in his post: "Thanks to The Telegraph for exposing such corrupt journalists. These are extremely dishonest people who tried to tip the scales of the presidential election. What's more, they are from a country that many consider our number one ally."

Trump said: "This is such a bad thing for democracy." It is worth noting that along with Tim Davie, Deborah Turness, the chief executive of the BBC's news department, has also resigned from her post. Both officials are accused of tampering with Trump's speech.

What did Turness say?

Turness said in a statement on the BBC website that the ongoing controversy regarding Panorama and President Trump has reached a point where the BBC's image is being harmed. "I love this institution very much," she said. She further added: "Mistakes have been made, and I want to be absolutely clear that the recent allegations of institutional bias against BBC News are incorrect."

English News / World / BBC Director General Tim Davie Resigns Amid Controversy Over Edited Trump Speech

