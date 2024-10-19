Bilawal Bhutto gives radical call to implement constitutional amendment in Pakistan

scriptBilawal Bhutto gives radical call to implement constitutional amendment in Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
As the chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal stressed his preference for a unified parliamentary approach, seeking consensus on the amendment, while reserving the option to rely on the majority vote if required.

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 12:46 pm

Patrika Desk

In a public rally held in Hyderabad on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned political parties about the consequences of failing to reach a consensus on the 26th constitutional amendment. He made it clear that if necessary, he would push the amendment through parliament using a two-thirds majority, as reported by Dawn.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls for political unity

PPP and allies back constitutional amendment

The PPP, in coalition with Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), are collectively supporting the amendment aimed at making key changes to Pakistan’s constitution.

Tribute to Benazir Bhutto and her vision

At the rally, which commemorated the attack on his mother Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming parade in 2007, Bilawal reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises she made, particularly establishing a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to ensure provincial representation.

Opposition from PTI against the amendment

The opposition, led by PTI, has been vocal against the amendment, alleging that it threatens judicial powers and accusing PPP of offering bribes to gain support for its passage, with claims of up to Rs 1 billion being offered to lawmakers.

Historical context of the Federal Constitutional Court

Bilawal referred to historical precedents, including Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s proposal for a separate court at the 1930 Round Table Conference, to justify the establishment of the FCC. He argued that it would safeguard provincial rights and prevent federal overreach.

Benazir Bhutto’s battle to end ‘One Unit’

Bilawal also highlighted his mother’s efforts in parliament to abolish the ‘One Unit’ system, explaining that the proposed FCC would serve a similar purpose in ensuring fair representation in the judiciary.
(With ANI Inputs)

