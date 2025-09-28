Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Boat Attack on Restaurant in America, Three Dead; Several Injured

Three people were killed and several were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in North Carolina, USA. Details are inside.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

Image: IANS

A shooting incident occurred from a boat at a restaurant in America, resulting in the deaths of three people. Several others are reported to be injured in this fatal attack. The shooting took place in North Carolina, USA.

The gunfire erupted at approximately 9:30 PM (local time) on Saturday night at the American Fish Company, a popular pub and restaurant located at 150 Yacht Basin Drive in the Southport Yacht Basin area, about 20 miles south of Wilmington.

Seven people shot

According to the police, seven people were shot during the attack, three of whom died at the scene. The other victims were transported to local hospitals, though authorities have not yet released details about their conditions.

City Manager Noah Saldo stated that a boat stopped near the restaurant and opened fire on the crowd before speeding away. He further added that the number of injured could increase.

Residents advised to stay indoors

Following the incident, the city administration has advised residents to stay indoors and urged them to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has stated that they are assisting the Southport Police Department in managing the situation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#Crime

crime

crime news

crimenews

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 01:16 pm

English News / World / Boat Attack on Restaurant in America, Three Dead; Several Injured

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Russia Will End War with Ukraine, Sets Conditions, Threatens Western Countries

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World

Putin's New Weapon in Hybrid Warfare: Why Digital and Drone Attacks Threaten Europe

Hybrid Warfare Russia Europe
World

UNGA: Russia Reflects on US, States India Ties Go Beyond Oil: ‘Our Friendship Isn’t Just About Oil’

World

Earthquake in China: Seven Injured and 110 Homes and Buildings Damaged as Earth Trembles

Earthquake
World

Coal Mine Tunnel Collapse in China Kills Three Workers

Coal mine
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.