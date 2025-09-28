Boat Attack on Restaurant in America, Three Dead; Several Injured

Image: IANS
A shooting incident occurred from a boat at a restaurant in America, resulting in the deaths of three people. Several others are reported to be injured in this fatal attack. The shooting took place in North Carolina, USA.
The gunfire erupted at approximately 9:30 PM (local time) on Saturday night at the American Fish Company, a popular pub and restaurant located at 150 Yacht Basin Drive in the Southport Yacht Basin area, about 20 miles south of Wilmington.
According to the police, seven people were shot during the attack, three of whom died at the scene. The other victims were transported to local hospitals, though authorities have not yet released details about their conditions.
City Manager Noah Saldo stated that a boat stopped near the restaurant and opened fire on the crowd before speeding away. He further added that the number of injured could increase.
Following the incident, the city administration has advised residents to stay indoors and urged them to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has stated that they are assisting the Southport Police Department in managing the situation.
