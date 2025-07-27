Boeing 737 Engine Failure Causes Fire During Takeoff in US, 179 Passengers Safe

Boeing Plane Engine Failure: An American Airlines Boeing plane experienced an engine failure and a fire in its landing gear, putting 179 passengers at risk. The sudden fire on board caused panic among the passengers. An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 was preparing for takeoff from Denver International Airport when flames erupted from its wheels. The pilot and cabin crew acted swiftly, evacuating passengers through the emergency exits.
One passenger sustained injuries during the rescue operation. The aircraft has been sent for investigation following the incident. The flight was scheduled to depart from Denver International Airport on 26 July for Miami, but an emergency landing had to be performed during takeoff. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the sudden fire in the landing gear. Preliminary investigations suggest engine failure as the primary cause.
Videos of the incident are circulating on social media. Airport staff and local firefighters brought the fire under control. Viral videos show passengers jumping from the emergency exits of the plane on the runway amidst flames and thick smoke.