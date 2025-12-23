Trump offers cash incentive to illegal migrants to leave US by year-end, free flight tickets promised

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Washington Post)
US President Donald Trump has made a generous offer to undocumented immigrants. Those who decide to leave the US voluntarily by the end of this year will receive $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh). Additionally, they will be provided with a free flight ticket for their return.
This announcement was made by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Undocumented immigrants residing in the US must register on the CBP Home mobile app to take advantage of this offer.
If they sign up for deportation on this app before December 31, they will receive a cash stipend and a flight ticket, along with immunity from any civil fines or penalties if they fail to leave the country.
While providing information about this offer, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that in May, a $1,000 offer was announced for undocumented immigrants leaving the US voluntarily, which has now been tripled.
She explained that the increased payment is intended to encourage people to make the decision to leave the US voluntarily during the holiday season.
Noem mentioned that since January 2025, 1.9 million undocumented immigrants have voluntarily left the country, and thousands have utilised the CBP Home program.
The Secretary further added that during the Christmas season, US taxpayers are generously tripling the incentive for voluntary departure. "We are essentially offering an exit bonus right now, but it is only available until the end of the year," she said.
Along with this, Secretary Noem also issued a warning. She sternly stated that those who do not accept this offer will be found, arrested, and forcibly removed from the US. They will never be able to return.
It is estimated that the government will save approximately 70 percent. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and deport an undocumented immigrant is $17,121.
The CBP Home app was previously known as CBP One. It was launched by the Biden administration. Under President Donald Trump, this app was rebranded.
It is worth noting that the Trump administration had set an initial target of removing one million undocumented immigrants annually, but according to US agencies and media reports, between 261,000 and 622,000 people have been deported so far this year.
