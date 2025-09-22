Brazil Creates 'Good' Mosquito Factory to Eliminate 'Bad' Mosquitoes

Brazil's Ministry of Health claims that 5 million people across 8 cities have already been protected from mosquitoes. In Niterói, dengue cases decreased by 69%. This demonstrates Brazil's biotechnology leadership. According to the Ministry of Health, vehicles will now circulate in hotspots, releasing mosquitoes, gradually eliminating dengue. The effectiveness of this method was also confirmed by the Nature journal in 2025. Besides dengue, chikungunya cases decreased by 56% and Zika by 37% in Niterói, Brazil.