Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison by the Supreme Federal Court on charges of attempting a coup.
According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, as cited by the IAAS, Justices Carmen Lucia and Cristiano Zanin cast their votes on Thursday to convict him.
Bolsonaro was found guilty on five counts. These included charges of plotting a coup, attempting to violently end the democratic legal order, participation in an armed criminal organisation, causing serious damage, and the dilapidation of listed heritage sites.
The Supreme Court began hearing the case on 2 September. A majority of the five-judge panel reviewing the case was required for conviction.
Bolsonaro was found guilty on the related charges on Tuesday, while Justice Luís Roberto Barroso voted in favour of his acquittal on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old former president is currently under house arrest. He can appeal the decision to the full Supreme Federal Court, which comprises 11 justices.
Bolsonaro did not appear in person for this final stage of the trial. However, he previously stated that he was being framed to prevent him from participating in the 2026 presidential elections. Note that the former president has already been banned from public office on separate charges.
Reacting to the conviction, Trump stated that he found it very surprising. He drew a comparison to his own experiences, saying, "It's exactly what they tried to do to me. But they didn't get away with it at all."