World

Brazil Ex-President Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years by Supreme Court

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to over 27 years for attempting a coup. The Supreme Court’s five-judge panel delivered the verdict, with one dissent. In custody, Bolsonaro claims the case is a plot to block his 2026 election bid.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

Bolsonaro Electronic Monitor Order
ब्राजील के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो।( फोटो: X Handle Julio Schneider.)

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison by the Supreme Federal Court on charges of attempting a coup.

According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, as cited by the IAAS, Justices Carmen Lucia and Cristiano Zanin cast their votes on Thursday to convict him.

Former President Found Guilty on Five Counts

Bolsonaro was found guilty on five counts. These included charges of plotting a coup, attempting to violently end the democratic legal order, participation in an armed criminal organisation, causing serious damage, and the dilapidation of listed heritage sites.

The Supreme Court began hearing the case on 2 September. A majority of the five-judge panel reviewing the case was required for conviction.

Former President Currently Under House Arrest

Bolsonaro was found guilty on the related charges on Tuesday, while Justice Luís Roberto Barroso voted in favour of his acquittal on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old former president is currently under house arrest. He can appeal the decision to the full Supreme Federal Court, which comprises 11 justices.

Bolsonaro did not appear in person for this final stage of the trial. However, he previously stated that he was being framed to prevent him from participating in the 2026 presidential elections. Note that the former president has already been banned from public office on separate charges.

Trump's Reaction

Reacting to the conviction, Trump stated that he found it very surprising. He drew a comparison to his own experiences, saying, "It's exactly what they tried to do to me. But they didn't get away with it at all."

Related Topics

#Crime

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 09:00 am

English News / World / Brazil Ex-President Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years by Supreme Court
