13 August 2025,

Wednesday

World

Brazil Factory Blast Kills Nine

A massive explosion occurred on Tuesday at a factory in Brazil, resulting in the death of nine people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Blast
Blast (Image: Patrika)

A massive explosion occurred on Tuesday at a factory in Quatro Barras, a city near the Curitiba metropolitan area in the state of Paraná, Brazil. The explosion took place at an Enaex Brasil factory, which produces explosives, specifically blasting agents used in rock breaking.

Nine Killed

Nine people died in the explosion at the Enaex Brasil factory in Quatro Barras, Paraná state, Brazil. The victims included six men and three women. The blast was so powerful that the bodies of all the deceased were dismembered.

Seven Injured

Seven people were injured in the explosion and admitted to a nearby hospital. However, their injuries were minor, and they were discharged shortly afterwards.

Significant Impact

The factory explosion was extremely powerful. The sound and shockwaves were felt in at least eight cities within a 19-kilometre radius. The blast destroyed a large section of the factory, creating a crater. Within a 1.5-kilometre radius, windows were shattered, roofs damaged, and some buildings sustained minor structural damage.

Investigation Underway

An investigation into the incident has been launched. Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion occurred in the area of the factory where explosives were being prepared for transport. However, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

13 Aug 2025 01:15 pm

English News / World / Brazil Factory Blast Kills Nine
