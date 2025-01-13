Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

10 Deaths Reported Landslides in Brazil have claimed the lives of 10 people. Nine of these deaths occurred in Ipatinga, while one death was reported in Santana do Paraiso. All victims perished after being buried under debris, later recovered by firefighters.

Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday.https://t.co/cDDrdX8YLl pic.twitter.com/CMsrxLTI4o — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 13, 2025 Search for the Missing Person Continues Rescue workers reported one person remains missing in Ipatinga following the landslides. The search for the missing individual is ongoing, raising concerns that the death toll may rise. Rescue workers reported one person remains missing in Ipatinga following the landslides. The search for the missing individual is ongoing, raising concerns that the death toll may rise.

Multiple Injuries Reported The landslides in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, also resulted in numerous injuries. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.