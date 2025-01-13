scriptBrazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

Brazil Landslides: People in Brazil are facing the brunt of the weather. Landslides, triggered by torrential rain, have claimed the lives of 10 people so far.

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

Brazil Landslides

Landslides in Brazil

No one can predict when the weather will change, and its impact can be devastating. Several countries are experiencing rain even during this winter season, causing significant hardship. Brazil is one such country. In Minas Gerais state, Brazil, torrential rains began on Saturday night and continued into Sunday. This led to several landslides, causing widespread panic.

10 Deaths Reported

Landslides in Brazil have claimed the lives of 10 people. Nine of these deaths occurred in Ipatinga, while one death was reported in Santana do Paraiso. All victims perished after being buried under debris, later recovered by firefighters.

Search for the Missing Person Continues

Rescue workers reported one person remains missing in Ipatinga following the landslides. The search for the missing individual is ongoing, raising concerns that the death toll may rise.

Multiple Injuries Reported

The landslides in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, also resulted in numerous injuries. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Homes Destroyed, Roads Damaged

The landslides in Ipatinga and Santana do Paraiso caused the collapse of numerous homes. Landslides also created craters in roads, trapping several vehicles. People were seen fleeing to safety.

Previous Landslides Caused Devastation

Brazil has experienced devastating landslides in the past. In April-May 2024, torrential rains and landslides resulted in over 180 deaths. Several landslide incidents have been reported in Brazil over the past few years.
 

News / World / Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

in 5 hours

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

National News

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

in 3 hours

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

World

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

in 4 hours

Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

World

Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

in 4 hours

Latest World

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

World

Los Angeles Fires Claim 16 Lives, Devastate 36,000 Acres, Impact Hollywood

in 4 hours

Trump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration

World

Trump plans meeting with Putin as he aims to end Russia-Ukraine war after inauguration

3 days ago

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

World

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

3 days ago

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

World

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.