Brazil Landslides Kill 10 After Heavy Rains

10 Deaths Reported Landslides in Brazil have claimed the lives of 10 people. Nine of these deaths occurred in Ipatinga, while one death was reported in Santana do Paraiso. All victims perished after being buried under debris, later recovered by firefighters.
Search for the Missing Person Continues Rescue workers reported one person remains missing in Ipatinga following the landslides. The search for the missing individual is ongoing, raising concerns that the death toll may rise.
Multiple Injuries Reported The landslides in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, also resulted in numerous injuries. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.
Homes Destroyed, Roads Damaged The landslides in Ipatinga and Santana do Paraiso caused the collapse of numerous homes. Landslides also created craters in roads, trapping several vehicles. People were seen fleeing to safety.
Previous Landslides Caused Devastation Brazil has experienced devastating landslides in the past. In April-May 2024, torrential rains and landslides resulted in over 180 deaths. Several landslide incidents have been reported in Brazil over the past few years.