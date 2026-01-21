21 January 2026,

Wednesday

World

Trump’s Critical Eye on French President Now, Says He Won’t Be in Power for Long

US President Donald Trump has rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's appeal to convene an emergency G-7 meeting over the Greenland dispute. Trump told the media that he would not attend the meeting.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump has rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's appeal for an emergency G-7 meeting amid rising tensions over Washington's pressure to acquire Greenland.

Speaking to the media, Trump stated that he would not attend the proposed meeting. He said, "I am not going to the meeting. Because Emmanuel is not going to be there for a long time and there is no stability there."

Trump Shared a Screenshot

Trump posted a screenshot of Macron's message on his Truth Social media account, in which the US President was invited to a G7 meeting after the World Economic Forum.

Macron had said that France and the US hold the same view on Syria and can do great things in Iran, but they do not understand his stance on Greenland.

What Did Macron Write to Trump?

In his message to Trump, Macron wrote, "My friend, we have exactly the same opinion on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I don't understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let's try to do something great."

Macron further wrote, "I can organise a G7 meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon after Davos. I can invite the Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians on the sidelines. Let's have dinner together in Paris on Thursday before you return to America."

What Did Trump Say About Greenland?

Additionally, when Trump was asked how far he was willing to go to acquire Greenland, the US President said, "You will find out."

Trump further targeted NATO. He said, "I have done more for NATO than any living or dead person. But NATO must also treat us fairly."

Trump said, "My biggest fear with NATO is that we spend too much money on NATO, and I know we will come to their aid, but I really doubt whether they will come to our aid or not."

News / World / Trump's Critical Eye on French President Now, Says He Won't Be in Power for Long

