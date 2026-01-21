Hindu Boy Forced to Leave London School Over ‘Tilak’ Dispute

Image: AI
A Hindu student, aged 8, in London, England, allegedly faced religious discrimination for wearing a 'tilak-chandlo', leading a couple to withdraw their son from school. The child's parents claim their son was targeted due to his religious identity.
According to reports, the dispute began when the 8-year-old student attended Vicar's Green Primary School in Alperton with a 'tilak-chandlo' on his forehead. The school administration objected to the 'tilak-chandlo' on the child's forehead, deeming it a violation of the school's dress code. They also described the 'tilak-chandlo' as a "skin mark".
Furthermore, due to wearing the 'tilak', their son was removed from positions of responsibility within the school and was placed under special surveillance during playtime. This behaviour from the school made the child feel scared, causing him to shy away from playing and become isolated from his peers. When the Hindu parents attempted to discuss the matter with the headteacher and school governors, they reportedly questioned and challenged Hindu religious traditions. Consequently, the parents withdrew their child from the school.
A spokesperson for INSIGHT UK, an advocacy organisation for British Hindus, stated that they wrote to the school, asserting that the school's actions violated the Equality Act. The organisation also claimed that three Hindu siblings had previously left the same school due to religious discrimination.
