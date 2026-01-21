India recalls diplomats’ families from Bangladesh amid rising Hindu persecution

Tension has been high in Bangladesh for some time. Riots that erupted here following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi quickly took on a communal nature. This led to a series of reports of atrocities and brutal killings of Bangladeshi Hindus. India, along with many countries around the world, has condemned these incidents, but the Bangladeshi government has not taken any strict action despite this. In view of the deteriorating situation, India has lost faith in Bangladesh, and the government has advised Indian diplomats in Bangladesh to send their families back to India as soon as possible.