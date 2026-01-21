21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

India recalls diplomats’ families from Bangladesh amid rising Hindu persecution

In light of the escalating atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the Indian government has ordered the immediate return of the families of its diplomats stationed there to India.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

PM Modi and Muhammad Yunus

Image: ANI

Tension has been high in Bangladesh for some time. Riots that erupted here following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi quickly took on a communal nature. This led to a series of reports of atrocities and brutal killings of Bangladeshi Hindus. India, along with many countries around the world, has condemned these incidents, but the Bangladeshi government has not taken any strict action despite this. In view of the deteriorating situation, India has lost faith in Bangladesh, and the government has advised Indian diplomats in Bangladesh to send their families back to India as soon as possible.

Share the news:

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 10:14 am

News / World / India recalls diplomats’ families from Bangladesh amid rising Hindu persecution

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Trump’s Critical Eye on French President Now, Says He Won’t Be in Power for Long

World

US Visa Alert: Travellers to America May Need to Pay a $15,000 'Visa Bond', What's the Signal for India?

US Visa
World

Transatlantic Crisis: Trump's 100% Tariff Threat and India's 'Entry' into Gaza Peace Mission

Trump Greenland Crisis
World

Iran Police Chief Issues 3-Day Ultimatum to Protesters, Warns of Strict Legal Action

Ahmad-Reza Radan
World

Three-day national mourning declared in Spain after 40 killed in train accident

Train accident in Spain
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.