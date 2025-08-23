Brazil Overtakes US, Becomes China's Top Soybean Supplier, Leaving American Farmers Uneasy

In July, China bought only 420,000 tonnes of soybeans from the US, 11% less than last year. Meanwhile, a massive surge has been observed in soybean imports from Brazil. Last month alone, approximately 90% of China's total soybean imports came from Brazil, while the US share dwindled to just 4%. China-Brazil relations are also strengthening. Following talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China supports the protection of Brazil's legitimate rights and interests.