Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Brazil Overtakes US, Becomes China's Top Soybean Supplier, Leaving American Farmers Uneasy

Amidst Donald Trump's 'tariff war', Brazil has taken a step that has left American farmers restless. What is the whole story? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Soybeans
Soybeans (Representational Photo)

Amidst US President Donald Trump's ‘tariff war’, BRICS nations have begun to increase economic pressure on the US. Russia and China have already opened their markets to Indian goods, and now China is turning to Brazil instead of the US to buy soybeans. This is set to deliver a major blow to American farmers. Notably, India, Russia, China, and Brazil—all members of BRICS—are completely opposed to Trump's tariffs.

China: The World's Largest Soybean Buyer

China is the world's largest soybean buyer. Previously, China purchased large quantities from the US, but it has now changed its approach. According to media reports, China has not contracted a single tonne of soybeans from the US for September-October.

American Farmers Write to Trump

American farmers are being severely impacted by this Chinese decision. Soybean farmers have written to President Trump warning that they will not be able to sustain themselves for long if they lose their biggest customer, China.

90% Surge in Purchases from Brazil

In July, China bought only 420,000 tonnes of soybeans from the US, 11% less than last year. Meanwhile, a massive surge has been observed in soybean imports from Brazil. Last month alone, approximately 90% of China's total soybean imports came from Brazil, while the US share dwindled to just 4%. China-Brazil relations are also strengthening. Following talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China supports the protection of Brazil's legitimate rights and interests.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 11:35 am

English News / World / Brazil Overtakes US, Becomes China's Top Soybean Supplier, Leaving American Farmers Uneasy
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.