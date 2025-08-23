Brazil Overtakes US, Becomes China's Top Soybean Supplier, Leaving American Farmers Uneasy

Amidst US President Donald Trump's ‘tariff war’, BRICS nations have begun to increase economic pressure on the US. Russia and China have already opened their markets to Indian goods, and now China is turning to Brazil instead of the US to buy soybeans. This is set to deliver a major blow to American farmers. Notably, India, Russia, China, and Brazil—all members of BRICS—are completely opposed to Trump's tariffs.
China is the world's largest soybean buyer. Previously, China purchased large quantities from the US, but it has now changed its approach. According to media reports, China has not contracted a single tonne of soybeans from the US for September-October.
American farmers are being severely impacted by this Chinese decision. Soybean farmers have written to President Trump warning that they will not be able to sustain themselves for long if they lose their biggest customer, China.
In July, China bought only 420,000 tonnes of soybeans from the US, 11% less than last year. Meanwhile, a massive surge has been observed in soybean imports from Brazil. Last month alone, approximately 90% of China's total soybean imports came from Brazil, while the US share dwindled to just 4%. China-Brazil relations are also strengthening. Following talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China supports the protection of Brazil's legitimate rights and interests.