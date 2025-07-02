scriptBrazil Plane Crash Kills Two | Latest News | Patrika News
Brazil Plane Crash Kills Two

Another plane crash has been reported in Brazil, resulting in the loss of two lives.

Jul 02, 2025 / 12:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Plane crash (Representational Photo)

The increasing number of plane crashes is a cause for concern. Such accidents are occurring in various parts of the world. Several plane crashes have been reported so far this year. Another such incident has now occurred in Brazil. On Tuesday, a training plane crashed in the outskirts of Sao Jose do Rio Preto city in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Two Killed

Two people on board a training plane died in a crash in Sao Jose do Rio Preto city, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Local media reported the incident. According to reports, the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the local airport, and both occupants died at the scene.

Plane Catches Fire After Crash

The Sao Jose do Rio Preto city fire department reported that the plane caught fire after the crash. The fire department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, but the plane was completely destroyed.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the plane crash is currently unknown. However, the Sao Jose do Rio Preto city police and the Brazilian Air Force’s Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Centre have jointly launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause as soon as possible.

