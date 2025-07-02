Brazil Plane Crash Kills Two

Two Killed Two people on board a training plane died in a crash in Sao Jose do Rio Preto city, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Local media reported the incident. According to reports, the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the local airport, and both occupants died at the scene.
Plane Catches Fire After Crash The Sao Jose do Rio Preto city fire department reported that the plane caught fire after the crash. The fire department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, but the plane was completely destroyed.
Investigation Underway The cause of the plane crash is currently unknown. However, the Sao Jose do Rio Preto city police and the Brazilian Air Force’s Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Centre have jointly launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause as soon as possible.