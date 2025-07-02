Brazil Plane Crash Kills Two

Two Killed Two people on board a training plane died in a crash in Sao Jose do Rio Preto city, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Local media reported the incident. According to reports, the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the local airport, and both occupants died at the scene.

Two killed in small plane crash in Sao Paulo, Brazil: media — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) July 1, 2025 Plane Catches Fire After Crash The Sao Jose do Rio Preto city fire department reported that the plane caught fire after the crash. The fire department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, but the plane was completely destroyed.