Road Accident in Brazil, 6 People Lost Their Lives

Brazil Road Accident: A road accident case has come to light in Brazil on Friday night. In this accident, 6 people have lost their lives.

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:21 am• Patrika Desk

Road accidents are a common occurrence worldwide. Every year, many people lose their lives in road accidents, and many are injured. Most road accidents occur due to negligence. A similar road accident case came to light in Brazil on Friday. This accident occurred on Friday night in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba, the capital of Paraná province. A truck driver failed to apply the brakes on time, resulting in a collision with a car ahead. The car then collided with another truck ahead.

6 People Killed In this accident in Curitiba, the capital of Paraná province, 6 people have lost their lives. The Federal Highway Police have provided this information. All five people in the car, as well as the truck driver who collided with the car, have lost their lives.