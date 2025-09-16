British Fighter Jets to Protect Polish Airspace After Russian Drone Intrusion

Last week, during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several Russian drones violated Polish airspace. This action constituted a serious breach of Polish airspace by Russia. Following this incident, the Czech Republic stepped forward to assist Poland, deploying approximately 150 troops along with three helicopters to bolster Poland’s defences. Denmark, Germany, and France have also pledged support to secure Polish airspace. Now, Britain has also joined in offering assistance to Poland.
British Defence Secretary John Healey announced that following the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, Typhoon fighter jets from the British Royal Air Force will now protect Polish airspace. The Typhoon fighter jets will take off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and will commence their mission in the coming days, supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft.
Healey stated that Russia’s incursion into the airspace of a NATO member state was wrong. Therefore, by defending Poland, NATO will respond unitedly to Russia. Healey also made it clear that Britain will provide its full cooperation. Healey described Russia’s actions as reckless and dangerous.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also responded to the incident. Starmer stated that Britain will contribute fully to securing the airspace of NATO member states and protecting the national security of ourselves and our allies.