British PM Keir Starmer Arrives in India for Two-Day Visit, to Meet PM Modi in Mumbai

British PM Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai today for a two-day visit to India. This is Starmer's first visit to India after becoming the British PM.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Keir Starmer arrives in India

Keir Starmer arrives in India (Photo - ANI)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India this morning. The British PM, on a two-day visit to India, landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early this morning, where he received a grand welcome. Governor of Gujarat and acting Governor of Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and both Deputy CMs, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were present at the airport to welcome Starmer.

Starmer's First India Visit After Becoming British PM

This is Starmer's first visit to India after becoming the British Prime Minister. His visit is quite significant for strengthening the relations between the two countries. This visit will mark a new chapter in the strong and dynamic partnership between India and Britain.

Meeting with PM Modi

Starmer will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. During this, under the 'Vision 2030' initiative, PM Modi and Starmer will discuss the development of the India-Britain partnership.

Starmer Arrives in India with a Delegation of Over 100 People

British Prime Minister Starmer has arrived in India with a delegation of over 100 people. This delegation includes business leaders, cultural personalities, and university heads. The British Prime Minister's objective behind coming to India with such a large delegation is to encourage investment in Britain and support economic growth.

