Bulletproof Wood: The New Backbone of Fireproof Buildings

Science can transform even the most ordinary-looking piece of wood. This is precisely what happened in the United States. What’s the full story? Let’s take a look.

Jul 01, 2025 / 01:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Bulletproof wood

Bulletproof wood (Representational Photo)

Waste wood, once considered useless, can be transformed into something extraordinary with the touch of science. This is precisely what has happened in the United States. Inventwood, a Maryland-based startup, has revolutionised ordinary wood, transforming it into ‘Superwood’. Naturally, the question arises: What exactly is ‘Superwood’? It’s a material stronger than steel, bulletproof, fire-resistant, and remarkably lightweight. Inventwood’s first factory is poised to commence industrial production of Superwood shortly.

The Backbone of Future Buildings

Significantly, this Superwood is created from tree species previously deemed unsuitable for construction, such as poplar. This same wood can now form the backbone of next-generation buildings and technological products.

Environmentally Friendly

Creating ‘Superwood’

The scientist behind this technology is Liangbing, who developed Superwood in 2018. The wood is first treated with special chemicals, then compressed to approximately one-quarter of its original size. This process compresses the cellulose fibres of the wood, making it as hard as steel while remaining lightweight. This process makes it 50% stronger than steel and six times lighter.

Potential Applications

Superwood can be used in bulletproof doors, fire-resistant walls, siding, decking, window frames, and fencing. Its applications extend to flying cars and devices that could replace carbon fibre. In the future, it could be used in homes, smartphones, and laptops.

