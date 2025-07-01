Bulletproof Wood: The New Backbone of Fireproof Buildings

The Backbone of Future Buildings Significantly, this Superwood is created from tree species previously deemed unsuitable for construction, such as poplar. This same wood can now form the backbone of next-generation buildings and technological products.

Environmentally Friendly Creating ‘Superwood’ The scientist behind this technology is Liangbing, who developed Superwood in 2018. The wood is first treated with special chemicals, then compressed to approximately one-quarter of its original size. This process compresses the cellulose fibres of the wood, making it as hard as steel while remaining lightweight. This process makes it 50% stronger than steel and six times lighter.