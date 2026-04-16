16 April 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Bus Plunges into River in Ecuador, Leaving 11 Dead

At least 11 people have died after a passenger bus overturned and plunged into a river in Ecuador on Wednesday. Read more about this tragic road accident.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 16, 2026

Bus accident

Road accidents are increasing worldwide. Road safety is a vital subject, and lapses in it lead to frequent accidents. One such case has now emerged from Ecuador. This accident occurred near the Al Choro Bridge on the Cuenca-Molleturo Road in the Cuenca canton, when a bus filled with passengers overturned and fell into a river after breaking through the roadside guardrails. The accident caused widespread panic and outcry.

Bus turns into a fireball

After the bus overturned from the road and fell into the river, it caught fire and began burning intensely. Within a short time, the bus was completely reduced to ashes.

11 people killed

In this bus accident in Ecuador, 11 people lost their lives, according to information provided by local officials. Officials stated that the death toll in this accident may rise.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Updated on:

16 Apr 2026 08:34 am

Published on:

16 Apr 2026 08:33 am

News / World / Bus Plunges into River in Ecuador, Leaving 11 Dead

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Amid Hormuz Tensions, US Targets Iran Oil Trade and Criticises China

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
News Bulletin

Iran Proposes 5-Year Nuclear Programme Pause; US Pushes for 20-Year Deal

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei
World

US-Iran War: Trump Says Iran Will Not Be Able to Sell Oil After Islamabad Talks Fail

US President Donald Trump. (Photo/X@rapidresponse)
World

US-Iran War Fears Rise Again: Report Claims Possible Israel-US Strike on Iran

US-Iran War Fears Rise Again
World

Israel Attacks Lebanon Amidst US-Iran Talks, 3 Dead

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.