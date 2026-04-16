Bus Plunges into River in Ecuador, Leaving 11 Dead

Road accidents are increasing worldwide. Road safety is a vital subject, and lapses in it lead to frequent accidents. One such case has now emerged from Ecuador. This accident occurred near the Al Choro Bridge on the Cuenca-Molleturo Road in the Cuenca canton, when a bus filled with passengers overturned and fell into a river after breaking through the roadside guardrails. The accident caused widespread panic and outcry.
After the bus overturned from the road and fell into the river, it caught fire and began burning intensely. Within a short time, the bus was completely reduced to ashes.
In this bus accident in Ecuador, 11 people lost their lives, according to information provided by local officials. Officials stated that the death toll in this accident may rise.
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