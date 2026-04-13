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US-Iran War: Trump Says Iran Will Not Be Able to Sell Oil After Islamabad Talks Fail

US President Donald Trump slams Iran, stating he does not care about the regime and vowing they will not be able to sell their oil following the failed Islamabad talks.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 13, 2026

US President Donald Trump. (Photo/X@rapidresponse)

US-Iran Talks Collapse: Negotiations between the US and Iran in Islamabad have ended in a stalemate, prompting a scathing response from President Donald Trump. Trump remarked that Iran is in a dire state and driven by desperation, asserting that their military has been decimated after 40 days of war.

He further stated that Tehran’s missile stockpiles and production capabilities for missiles and drones are virtually exhausted. "I neither know nor care if the Iranians return to the negotiating table," Trump said, adding that he has no issue if they choose not to resume talks.

Iran Accused of Breaching Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran violated the two-week ceasefire agreement, labelling the leaders of the Islamic Republic as liars. Regarding Iran’s nuclear programme, he stated that they would never be permitted to become a nuclear-armed nation. "If Iran even attempts it, we shall stop them," he declared.

Hormuz to be Blockaded

Trump further announced that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will take effect from 10:00 am tomorrow to prevent Iran from exporting its oil. He claimed that several other nations are joining the US in this endeavour and that it will prove highly effective. "Together with other countries, we will ensure that Iran cannot sell its oil," he said. He noted that while many tankers are heading towards the US, they are currently bypassing Hormuz, adding, "Ultimately, this too will be rectified."

Trump Explains Necessity of Blockade

Writing on the social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump stated that the US Navy would immediately begin intercepting all vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. He remarked that while the ultimate goal was to ensure freedom of movement for all ships, the blockade was currently necessary due to Iran’s mining threats. He added that America would never be blackmailed.

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Updated on:

13 Apr 2026 12:44 pm

Published on:

13 Apr 2026 12:32 pm

News / World / US-Iran War: Trump Says Iran Will Not Be Able to Sell Oil After Islamabad Talks Fail

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