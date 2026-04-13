US-Iran War: Trump Says Iran Will Not Be Able to Sell Oil After Islamabad Talks Fail

Trump further announced that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will take effect from 10:00 am tomorrow to prevent Iran from exporting its oil. He claimed that several other nations are joining the US in this endeavour and that it will prove highly effective. "Together with other countries, we will ensure that Iran cannot sell its oil," he said. He noted that while many tankers are heading towards the US, they are currently bypassing Hormuz, adding, "Ultimately, this too will be rectified."