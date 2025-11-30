Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

California Birthday Party Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 10 Injured

Four people were killed and at least 10 others were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Stockton, California. The suspect is still at large and is being sought.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

Image: Patrika

Shootings in public places or at events have become commonplace in America, with news of criminals opening fire emerging frequently. Once again, a sensational incident has come to light from Stockton, California. Here, an unknown assailant opened indiscriminate fire on children and other guests during a birthday party on Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed that at least 14 people were shot in this incident, of whom 4 have died. The suspect is still at large.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Confirms Incident

Officials stated that preliminary investigations suggest the attack was targeted, meaning the assailant intended to harm a specific person or group. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident via a post on X, writing, "We are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Several people were injured in this incident and are currently receiving medical attention."

Incident Videos Go Viral on Social Media

They further added, "This remains an active scene, and officers are working to gather additional information. Information is still being verified and will be released as it becomes available. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses." According to reports, several children were among those injured in the incident. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and completely cordoned off the area around the banquet hall. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing a heavy police presence, multiple ambulances, and flashing lights all around the area.

Stockton's Vice Mayor Expresses Grief

Stockton's Vice Mayor, Kevin Lincoln, also shared his grief over the incident on Facebook, writing, "Tonight, my heart is heavy, and words cannot fully express the sorrow I feel. As Vice Mayor of Stockton and someone who grew up in this community, I am deeply saddened and angered to learn about the shooting at a child's birthday party. An ice cream shop should never be a place where families have to fear for their lives."

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 12:27 pm

English News / World / California Birthday Party Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 10 Injured

