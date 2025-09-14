California Declares Diwali a State Holiday

Deepawali, the most significant festival for Hindus, is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but also in many countries across the globe. The widespread presence of people of Indian origin has led to the celebration of Deepawali in numerous countries, including the United States of America. Many cities across the USA observe Deepawali, and some states have even declared it a public holiday. Another state has now joined the list of US states recognising Deepawali as a public holiday.