California Declares Diwali a State Holiday

California Declares Diwali a State Holiday: Diwali has been officially declared a state holiday in California, USA.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Diwali in California
Diwali in California (Photo: Patrika)

Deepawali, the most significant festival for Hindus, is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but also in many countries across the globe. The widespread presence of people of Indian origin has led to the celebration of Deepawali in numerous countries, including the United States of America. Many cities across the USA observe Deepawali, and some states have even declared it a public holiday. Another state has now joined the list of US states recognising Deepawali as a public holiday.

Deepawali Declared a Public Holiday in California

The state of California in the USA has officially declared Deepawali a public holiday. The California State Legislature has passed ‘AB 268’, officially recognising Deepawali as a state holiday.

Bill First Introduced in January

This proposed bill was first introduced in January this year. The bill aimed to include Deepawali in the list of California's public holidays and grant community colleges and public schools the authority to remain closed on this occasion. Furthermore, the bill provides state employees with paid leave for Deepawali. It has been passed by both the Senate and the Assembly and will soon be signed into law by the Governor.

