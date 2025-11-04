Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Canada Deals Blow to Indian Students, Rejects 74% of Visa Applications

Shocking data recently shared by Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department has revealed a startling fact. In August, Canada rejected a large number of visa applications from Indian students.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Canadian visa for Indian students

A large number of students from India go abroad for studies every year. Canada is also among these countries, where a significant number of Indian students prefer to go for studies annually. Meanwhile, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department of the Canadian government has made a major disclosure regarding the visa applications of Indian students.

74% Student Visa Applications Rejected

According to data recently shared by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department of the Canadian government, 74% of Indian students' visa applications were rejected in August 2025. This is the highest rejection rate for India to date.

Rejection Rate Over 2 Years

Comparing this with data from August 2023, at that time, 32% of Indian students' visa applications were rejected by Canada. Thus, the rejection rate has increased by 42% in just 2 years.

Decrease in Number of Applicants

The number of applicants for student visas to Canada has also decreased in the last 2 years. In August 2023, 20,900 Indian students applied for a Canadian visa, whereas in August 2025, only 4,515 Indian students applied for a Canadian visa.

What is the Reason?

The decline in India-Canada relations over the past 2 years is not the reason for the decrease in the number of applicants and the rejection of visa applications. In fact, this has happened due to Canada's immigration policy, which aims to curb fraud in visa matters and limit the arrival of students. This has impacted not only Indian students but also students from other countries. Consequently, fewer Indian students are now applying for Canadian visas.

Top-5 Choices for Indian Students for Studying Abroad





























Sr. No.Country
1.United States
2.Canada
3.UK
4.Germany
5.Australia

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 01:26 pm

English News / World / Canada Deals Blow to Indian Students, Rejects 74% of Visa Applications

Big News

View All

World

Trending

RSF Air Strikes Kill 20 in Sudan

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan
World

US Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights, Over 3.2 Million Passengers Affected

Flights cancelled/delayed in USA
World

Caution! Dangerous Jellyfish-like Creature Spotted on Beach, Even One Sting Can Be Fatal

Jelly fish
World

Afghanistan Rocked by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Pakistan; 20 Dead

अफगानिस्तान में 6.3 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया
World

Russia Launches Nuclear Submarine, Heightening US and European Tensions

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.