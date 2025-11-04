Canada Deals Blow to Indian Students, Rejects 74% of Visa Applications

A large number of students from India go abroad for studies every year. Canada is also among these countries, where a significant number of Indian students prefer to go for studies annually. Meanwhile, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department of the Canadian government has made a major disclosure regarding the visa applications of Indian students.
According to data recently shared by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department of the Canadian government, 74% of Indian students' visa applications were rejected in August 2025. This is the highest rejection rate for India to date.
Comparing this with data from August 2023, at that time, 32% of Indian students' visa applications were rejected by Canada. Thus, the rejection rate has increased by 42% in just 2 years.
The number of applicants for student visas to Canada has also decreased in the last 2 years. In August 2023, 20,900 Indian students applied for a Canadian visa, whereas in August 2025, only 4,515 Indian students applied for a Canadian visa.
The decline in India-Canada relations over the past 2 years is not the reason for the decrease in the number of applicants and the rejection of visa applications. In fact, this has happened due to Canada's immigration policy, which aims to curb fraud in visa matters and limit the arrival of students. This has impacted not only Indian students but also students from other countries. Consequently, fewer Indian students are now applying for Canadian visas.
