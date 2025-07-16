16 July 2025,

World

Canada: Plane Hijacking Briefly Halts Operations at Vancouver Airport

A small aircraft hijacking was reported in the airspace near Vancouver International Airport in Canada, leading to a temporary suspension of air travel at the airport.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Plane Hijack (Image Source: Patrika)

Flights were temporarily suspended on Tuesday at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), one of Canada's busiest airports, following reports of a hijacked Cessna 172 light aircraft to the federal police. According to airport authorities, nine inbound flights were diverted to other airports after the hijacking was reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported receiving information about the hijacking of a small plane in the airspace near the airport at 1:10 PM local time (1:40 AM IST).

39-Minute Ground Stop

Following the hijacking report, a temporary ground stop was implemented for inbound flights to the airport. This ground stop lasted for 39 minutes. During this time, diverted passengers were assisted by Vancouver Airport staff to reach their destinations. Subsequently, police swiftly acted, safely landing the private aircraft and apprehending the lone occupant.

Aircraft Operated by a Flying Club

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Canada's public broadcaster, published images of the small, white aircraft surrounded by security vehicles at Vancouver Airport. According to the CBC, the aircraft was operated by a flying club in Victoria, the provincial capital located on Vancouver Island.

Airport Passenger Shares Video

A passenger present at the airport during the incident shared a video of the event on their X account. The video shows police vehicles and officers approaching a small plane on the runway.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 03:39 pm

Canada: Plane Hijacking Briefly Halts Operations at Vancouver Airport
