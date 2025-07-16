Canada: Plane Hijacking Briefly Halts Operations at Vancouver Airport

Flights were temporarily suspended on Tuesday at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), one of Canada's busiest airports, following reports of a hijacked Cessna 172 light aircraft to the federal police. According to airport authorities, nine inbound flights were diverted to other airports after the hijacking was reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported receiving information about the hijacking of a small plane in the airspace near the airport at 1:10 PM local time (1:40 AM IST).