Canada: Plane Hijacking Briefly Halts Operations at Vancouver Airport

Flights were temporarily suspended on Tuesday at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), one of Canada's busiest airports, following reports of a hijacked Cessna 172 light aircraft to the federal police. According to airport authorities, nine inbound flights were diverted to other airports after the hijacking was reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported receiving information about the hijacking of a small plane in the airspace near the airport at 1:10 PM local time (1:40 AM IST).
Following the hijacking report, a temporary ground stop was implemented for inbound flights to the airport. This ground stop lasted for 39 minutes. During this time, diverted passengers were assisted by Vancouver Airport staff to reach their destinations. Subsequently, police swiftly acted, safely landing the private aircraft and apprehending the lone occupant.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Canada's public broadcaster, published images of the small, white aircraft surrounded by security vehicles at Vancouver Airport. According to the CBC, the aircraft was operated by a flying club in Victoria, the provincial capital located on Vancouver Island.
A passenger present at the airport during the incident shared a video of the event on their X account. The video shows police vehicles and officers approaching a small plane on the runway.