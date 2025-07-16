Caution Advised for Indians Travelling to Iran: New Advisory Issued

Although the conflict between Israel and Iran has concluded, the situation in the Middle East has undergone significant changes. Even before the recent Israeli military actions against Hamas in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the region was experiencing considerable tension. This tension has escalated following the conclusion of the conflict between Israel and Iran. Given the presence of numerous Indian citizens residing in and travelling to Iran, the Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a new advisory for Indian nationals.
The Indian Embassy in Iran has released a new advisory for Indian citizens residing in Iran and those in India. It advises all Indian nationals to carefully consider the current situation before undertaking any non-essential travel to Iran. This advisory has been issued in light of the security developments in the Middle East over the past few weeks.
The advisory from the Indian Embassy in Iran also urges Indian citizens to monitor developments in the Middle East and follow any further advice issued by Indian authorities. Indian nationals currently in Iran who wish to leave are advised to utilise available commercial flights and ferry services.