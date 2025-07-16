16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Caution Advised for Indians Travelling to Iran: New Advisory Issued

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a new advisory for Indian citizens. The advisory recommends several precautions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Flags of Iran and India
Flags of Iran and India (Representational Photo)

Although the conflict between Israel and Iran has concluded, the situation in the Middle East has undergone significant changes. Even before the recent Israeli military actions against Hamas in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the region was experiencing considerable tension. This tension has escalated following the conclusion of the conflict between Israel and Iran. Given the presence of numerous Indian citizens residing in and travelling to Iran, the Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a new advisory for Indian nationals.

What is the new advisory?

The Indian Embassy in Iran has released a new advisory for Indian citizens residing in Iran and those in India. It advises all Indian nationals to carefully consider the current situation before undertaking any non-essential travel to Iran. This advisory has been issued in light of the security developments in the Middle East over the past few weeks.

Monitor the situation

The advisory from the Indian Embassy in Iran also urges Indian citizens to monitor developments in the Middle East and follow any further advice issued by Indian authorities. Indian nationals currently in Iran who wish to leave are advised to utilise available commercial flights and ferry services.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 12:13 pm

English News / World / Caution Advised for Indians Travelling to Iran: New Advisory Issued
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.