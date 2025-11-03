Caution! Dangerous Jellyfish-like Creature Spotted on Beach, Even One Sting Can Be Fatal

(Photo: Patrika)
Many creatures inhabit the depths of the ocean, capable of sending us to our eternal sleep in the blink of an eye. A warning has been issued in Britain regarding one such creature. Residents of Port Talbot in Wales have been thrown into a state of panic by this warning. The world's most dangerous jellyfish has been spotted on the beach in Port Talbot, and its sting can be fatal.
According to media reports, local authorities have advised people to exercise caution when visiting the beach. Port Talbot Coastguard stated in a release that the Portuguese Man o' War has been sighted on Aberavon, the town's most popular beach. It is also referred to as the 'Floating Terror'. The Portuguese Man o' War is actually a marine organism that resembles a jellyfish, leading to it often being mistaken for one.
With its transparent, balloon-like body, the Portuguese Man o' War appears attractive, but it is extremely dangerous. Its venomous tentacles deliver potent stings, which can cause red rashes, blisters, fever, and severe heart and lung problems. While deaths from its sting are rare, allergic reactions or cardiac issues resulting from the venomous sting can occasionally prove fatal.
Port Talbot Coastguard has stated that the tentacles of this marine creature remain capable of stinging even after its death, posing a continuous threat. Therefore, all visitors to Aberavon beach are advised to be extremely vigilant. The Coastguard has appealed to the public to avoid touching these creatures, even if they appear dead, as they can still sting. If stung, wash the affected area with seawater and carefully remove the tentacles with a credit card or similar object. In such cases, seeking immediate medical attention is also recommended.
The Portuguese Man o' War has been washed ashore at Aberavon beach by the currents. Port Talbot Coastguard has indicated that these creatures will not be removed from the beach as it could be risky. They are waiting for the ocean waves to draw them back into the water.
The Portuguese Man o' War is actually a siphonophore, a colony of specialised organisms that work together. Due to its appearance, it is often mistaken for a jellyfish. This marine creature is known for its deadly and venomous sting. Its hunting tentacles can extend up to 30 feet. It is a carnivorous creature that uses its venom to paralyse small fish and shrimp before consuming them.
