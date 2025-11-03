Caution! Dangerous Jellyfish-like Creature Spotted on Beach, Even One Sting Can Be Fatal

Port Talbot Coastguard has stated that the tentacles of this marine creature remain capable of stinging even after its death, posing a continuous threat. Therefore, all visitors to Aberavon beach are advised to be extremely vigilant. The Coastguard has appealed to the public to avoid touching these creatures, even if they appear dead, as they can still sting. If stung, wash the affected area with seawater and carefully remove the tentacles with a credit card or similar object. In such cases, seeking immediate medical attention is also recommended.