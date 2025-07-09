CBI arrests Monica Kapoor in US after 25 years on the run in fraud case, bringing her back to India

A woman from India, Monika Kapoor, who fled the country 25 years ago to avoid prosecution in a financial fraud case, has been arrested in the United States of America. She had been a fugitive for a considerable period but has now been apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India.
The CBI has initiated Monika Kapoor's repatriation to India and has already departed from the US with her. The American Airlines flight carrying her is expected to land in India late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Monika Kapoor is accused of fraud in a duty-free gold import-export business worth ₹2.36 crore. She fled to the USA in 1999, where she allegedly collaborated with her two brothers to create forged documents for their jewellery business. These documents were reportedly used to obtain licenses for importing duty-free raw materials from the Indian government. The fraud was uncovered in 2002, and a case was filed against Monika Kapoor in 2006, but she evaded prosecution until her recent arrest. She is now being brought back to India to face legal proceedings.
The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York approved Monika Kapoor's extradition. Her repatriation was green-lighted under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also approved the warrant for her arrest.