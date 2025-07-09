CBI arrests Monica Kapoor in US after 25 years on the run in fraud case, bringing her back to India

Monika Kapoor is accused of fraud in a duty-free gold import-export business worth ₹2.36 crore. She fled to the USA in 1999, where she allegedly collaborated with her two brothers to create forged documents for their jewellery business. These documents were reportedly used to obtain licenses for importing duty-free raw materials from the Indian government. The fraud was uncovered in 2002, and a case was filed against Monika Kapoor in 2006, but she evaded prosecution until her recent arrest. She is now being brought back to India to face legal proceedings.