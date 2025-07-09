9 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

CBI arrests Monica Kapoor in US after 25 years on the run in fraud case, bringing her back to India

A woman who had been absconding for 25 years has been arrested by the CBI in the United States in a fraud case and will soon be brought back to India. What is the full story? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Fugitive for 25 years, Monika Kapoor arrested in USA
Fugitive for 25 years, Monika Kapoor (Left) arrested in USA (Photo - IANS)

A woman from India, Monika Kapoor, who fled the country 25 years ago to avoid prosecution in a financial fraud case, has been arrested in the United States of America. She had been a fugitive for a considerable period but has now been apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India.

Monika Kapoor's Repatriation to India

The CBI has initiated Monika Kapoor's repatriation to India and has already departed from the US with her. The American Airlines flight carrying her is expected to land in India late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Details of the Case

Monika Kapoor is accused of fraud in a duty-free gold import-export business worth ₹2.36 crore. She fled to the USA in 1999, where she allegedly collaborated with her two brothers to create forged documents for their jewellery business. These documents were reportedly used to obtain licenses for importing duty-free raw materials from the Indian government. The fraud was uncovered in 2002, and a case was filed against Monika Kapoor in 2006, but she evaded prosecution until her recent arrest. She is now being brought back to India to face legal proceedings.

US Court Approves Extradition

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York approved Monika Kapoor's extradition. Her repatriation was green-lighted under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also approved the warrant for her arrest.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 12:01 pm

English News / World / CBI arrests Monica Kapoor in US after 25 years on the run in fraud case, bringing her back to India
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.