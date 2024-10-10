Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

Indian Culture and Festivals Dr. Ritu Sharma Nanan Pandey said that the number of Indian expatriates in the Netherlands has increased over the past decade. According to an estimate, around 240,000 Indians live in the Netherlands. This has led to the Indian culture and festivals being celebrated with great fervor here. Whether it’s Holi, Diwali, Eid, Durga Puja, or Ganesh Utsav, all festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm here. Currently, the entire Netherlands is resonating with the sounds of Durga Puja and Dandiya songs.

Demand For Indian Attire and Decorative Items She said that the markets, especially Indian shops, are crowded with people buying items for Navratri. For Garba, people buy special Chaniya Choli, while for Durga Puja, they buy special sarees, kurtas, and Indian attire. Online orders can also be placed for Indian attire and decorative items. For home decorations, markets offer beautiful torans, plastic flowers, diyas, and other decorative items. Some Dutch shops also offer such items.

Durga Puja idol and Yajna Dr. Ritu Sharma Nanan Pandey said that three months before Durga Puja, the organizations that organize these festivals apply for the idol of Maa Durga from India. When the idol arrives, it is installed in a big hall or community center. Since fire cannot be used much, a grand yajna is not performed. When Durga Puja ends on Dussehra, the idols are not immersed in rivers or seas. Instead, they are kept in a temple or some other place.

Stalls of Indian attire and food She said that for ten days, Ram Leela is also organized, and on the tenth day, a small effigy of Ravana is burned in big cities like The Hague and Rotterdam. At the places where these festivals are organized, stalls of Indian attire, Indian food, and all kinds of sweets and snacks are set up. These stalls are enjoyed not only by Indians but also by the Dutch and other expatriate communities living here. These festivals give a feeling of being at home to students who come to study here.