scriptNetherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

Indian festivals in the Netherlands: The joy of Indian and Dutch festivals can be experienced together in the Netherlands. After Garba and Dandiya, Ramlila and Durga Puja pandals are being decorated in the Netherlands. Indian expatriates are participating with enthusiasm.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 04:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Netherlands Durga Puja

Netherlands Durga Puja

Ramlila and Durga Puja pandals are visible everywhere in India. The sound of Garba and Dandiya is echoing far and wide. The entire India is celebrating festivals. Thousands of miles away from India, in Europe, preparations for Durga Puja are also underway. Dr. Ritu Sharma Nanan Pandey, President of the International Hindi Organization, Netherlands, has shared the preparations for the festivals in the Netherlands.

Indian Culture and Festivals

Dr. Ritu Sharma Nanan Pandey said that the number of Indian expatriates in the Netherlands has increased over the past decade. According to an estimate, around 240,000 Indians live in the Netherlands. This has led to the Indian culture and festivals being celebrated with great fervor here. Whether it’s Holi, Diwali, Eid, Durga Puja, or Ganesh Utsav, all festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm here. Currently, the entire Netherlands is resonating with the sounds of Durga Puja and Dandiya songs.

Demand For Indian Attire and Decorative Items

She said that the markets, especially Indian shops, are crowded with people buying items for Navratri. For Garba, people buy special Chaniya Choli, while for Durga Puja, they buy special sarees, kurtas, and Indian attire. Online orders can also be placed for Indian attire and decorative items. For home decorations, markets offer beautiful torans, plastic flowers, diyas, and other decorative items. Some Dutch shops also offer such items.

Durga Puja idol and Yajna

Dr. Ritu Sharma Nanan Pandey said that three months before Durga Puja, the organizations that organize these festivals apply for the idol of Maa Durga from India. When the idol arrives, it is installed in a big hall or community center. Since fire cannot be used much, a grand yajna is not performed. When Durga Puja ends on Dussehra, the idols are not immersed in rivers or seas. Instead, they are kept in a temple or some other place.

Stalls of Indian attire and food

She said that for ten days, Ram Leela is also organized, and on the tenth day, a small effigy of Ravana is burned in big cities like The Hague and Rotterdam. At the places where these festivals are organized, stalls of Indian attire, Indian food, and all kinds of sweets and snacks are set up. These stalls are enjoyed not only by Indians but also by the Dutch and other expatriate communities living here. These festivals give a feeling of being at home to students who come to study here.

Diwali celebrations to start in November

Dr. Ritu Sharma Nanan Pandey said that after Durga Puja, the festivities in the Netherlands will start in November. In the Netherlands, the festive season begins in November. Therefore, from October, the entire Netherlands is decorated with sparkling lights. This way, both Dutch and Indian festivals can be enjoyed together. The enthusiasm of Indian expatriates and foreigners during the festive season is worth seeing.

News / world / Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

4 minutes ago

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

in 3 hours

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

world

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

in 1 hour

Latest world

Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

world

Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

in 4 hours

Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

world

Netherland: Indian And Dutch Festivals Can be Enjoyed at One Place

in 4 hours

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

world

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

in 3 hours

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

world

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.