CEO of This Company Proves Product’s Strength by Enduring Stabs and Blows in Live Demonstration

Watching this entire spectacle, the breath of the people present at the expo was held. This is because even a slight difference between claims of body armour strength and reality means death. Incidentally, this is not new for Robert Kaiser. He has demonstrated his company's products in a similar manner before. In 2010, he had himself attacked with sharp weapons to showcase the strength of the anti-stab vest. Robert Kaiser, the founder of PPSS Group, states that their products offer a 100% guarantee of people's safety. After witnessing Kaiser's live demonstration, it is unlikely anyone would doubt his claims.