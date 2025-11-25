CEO of This Company Proves Product’s Strength by Enduring Stabs and Blows in Live Demonstration

Image: Patrika
An employee of a high-performance body armour company repeatedly stabbed their CEO with a knife. Then, picking up an iron rod, they attacked the CEO's back. This all happened in front of cameras in a room packed with people. Usually, such scenes evoke fear and despair, but nothing of the sort happened here. Instead, people applauded, and the CEO himself had a smile on his face.
Actually, the British company PPSS Group launched new body armour some time ago. Companies often make grand claims about their products. PPSS Group wanted to demonstrate that what they had stated about their body armour was entirely true. For this, an attack was staged. However, neither the knife nor the other weapons were fake. The CEO had himself attacked with real weapons and showed that their body armour is indeed capable of protecting against such assaults.
It was not necessary for the company's CEO, Robert Kaiser, to do this. He could have used a dummy or a stuntman in his place. But to instill confidence in the company's products among people, he put his own life at risk. Some might call it madness, but it demonstrates the boss's faith in the company's products. As they say, if the owner himself doesn't believe, how can a customer be convinced?
Robert Kaiser's live demonstration proved that they don't just make claims; their products truly have substance. This live demonstration was given during an international security expo. Robert Kaiser took to the stage and began explaining the features of his body armour. He then called one of his employees, who immediately began attacking him. First, the employee stabbed the CEO's chest with a knife, then targeted his stomach, and later attacked his back with an iron rod.
Watching this entire spectacle, the breath of the people present at the expo was held. This is because even a slight difference between claims of body armour strength and reality means death. Incidentally, this is not new for Robert Kaiser. He has demonstrated his company's products in a similar manner before. In 2010, he had himself attacked with sharp weapons to showcase the strength of the anti-stab vest. Robert Kaiser, the founder of PPSS Group, states that their products offer a 100% guarantee of people's safety. After witnessing Kaiser's live demonstration, it is unlikely anyone would doubt his claims.
Speaking of PPSS Group, it is a British company. Established in 2009, PPSS Group is a leading company in high-performance body armour, personal protective equipment (PPE), and workwear solutions. It is worth noting that the video of Robert Kaiser's demonstration is a bit old, but it has once again proven that the claims made by PPSS Group are indeed true. People on social media are extensively praising Robert Kaiser and PPSS Group.
