Chandrayaan-2 Studies Coronal Mass Ejections' Impact on Moon

ISRO said that the event on May 10, 2024, was historic because a large-scale coronal mass ejection occurred from the Sun on that day. This increased solar energy significantly enhanced the rate at which atoms were released from the lunar surface, leading to an increase in gas pressure in the Moon's exosphere. This event serves as evidence for scientists of the profound interaction between the Sun and the Moon. This discovery will be helpful in the design of future lunar missions and human settlement missions.