Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

Police have detained a suspect, but officials stated that the actual attacker is at large and will be arrested soon.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Trump's close associate Charlie Kirk murdered
Murder of Trump aide Charlie Kirk (Photo – X account @VividProwess)

Charlie Kirk was shot dead in the US state of Utah. Kirk was addressing a rally at Valley University when he was publicly shot by an assailant. He was immediately taken to hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

Attacker at Large

Following Charlie's murder, the police have launched an investigation. Police have detained a suspect, but officials stated that the actual attacker is at large and will be arrested soon. Charlie Kirk was one of US President Donald Trump's closest confidantes.

President Trump Confirms Death

US President Donald Trump confirmed his death on Truth Social. Utah Governor Spencer Cox, in a press conference, called it a political assassination and said that those responsible would be punished. He ordered that US and Utah flags be flown at half-mast across the state until Sunday, September 14.

Trump further wrote that the great and truly legendary Charlie Kirk is no longer with us. No one understood the thinking of young Americans better than Charlie, nor did anyone have a heart like Charlie's. Charlie was loved by every American, especially me. Now he is no longer among us. Melania and I extend our condolences to his family. Charlie, we love you!

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

31-year-old Kirk was a close associate of Donald Trump and the founder of Turning Point USA. This organisation promoted the ideology of the Trump administration on college campuses. Kirk founded the organisation at the age of 18 and quickly became a rising star in the Republican Party.

Charlie Kirk was born in Illinois. His radio show, ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, had millions of listeners. He had 5.3 million followers on his X account. He authored books such as ‘Time for a Turning Point’ and played a key role in influencing young voters. Kirk was part of Trump's 2024 election campaign and was a supporter of Israel.

Share the news:

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 09:06 am

English News / World / Charlie Kirk Shot Dead
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.