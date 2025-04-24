scriptIndia Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan | ChatGPT said:India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan | Latest News | Patrika News
India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan Taking a strong stance against Pakistan, the Indian government on Wednesday suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement between the two nations.

BharatApr 24, 2025 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 has been suspended with immediate effect. With India now controlling the water of the Indus and its tributaries, considered a lifeline for Pakistan, the people there will face severe water shortages. The Indus and its tributaries flow through four countries and meet the water needs of a population exceeding 210 million.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty (Indus Waters Treaty) is a water-sharing agreement signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, mediated by the World Bank. This treaty governs the use of water from the six rivers of the Indus River system: Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

The Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan

Agricultural Crisis to Worsen
> 80% of Pakistan’s arable land (16 million hectares) depends on the Indus River system.

> 93% of this water is used for irrigation, without which farming is impossible.
> Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could lead to a decline in food production in Pakistan, posing a serious threat to the food security of millions.

Drinking Water Shortages
> The water received through the Indus Treaty sustains over 237 million people in Pakistan, including 61% of the population in the Indus basin.
> Major Pakistani cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan depend on the Indus and its tributaries.

> The disruption of Pakistan’s urban water supply will cause unrest.

> Pakistan is already facing insurgencies in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Further problems related to agriculture and food will make controlling these insurgencies even more difficult for the Pakistani regime.
Deepening Energy Crisis
> Pakistan has built several hydropower projects on the Indus and Jhelum rivers. Disruption of water supply will reduce electricity generation, exacerbating the country’s energy crisis.

> Power projects like Tarbela and Mangla in Pakistan depend on this river.
> A halt in electricity production will plunge industries and urban areas into darkness.

Why is India’s Decision Historic?

India has never previously stopped the Indus Waters Treaty. This is the first time India has taken such a firm decision. This decision demonstrates that India will no longer tolerate Pakistan’s support for terrorism.

Benefits for India

India can fully utilise the rights granted under the Indus Treaty. India can build more dams, significantly increasing water availability. It can launch power projects, giving a major boost to electricity generation. India can expand irrigation schemes, boosting agricultural production.

Time to Rectify a Historic Mistake

Many experts consider the Indus Waters Treaty a historical blunder. Uniquely, this treaty favours the downstream country, Pakistan, giving it access to approximately 80% of the Indus River system’s water. This allocation is remarkably high. Pakistan receives almost 90 times more water than Mexico receives under the 1944 water treaty on the Colorado and Tijuana rivers with the USA.

Amendments to the Indus Waters Treaty are Necessary

Experts believe India should now rectify this mistake and amend the treaty to allocate the water of the Indus and its tributaries fairly. Pakistan repeatedly carries out terrorist attacks against India. Nehru hoped this treaty would improve relations between the two countries. However, Pakistan has consistently betrayed this hope. Therefore, the Indian government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty will prove to be a harsh and deeply wounding blow to Pakistan.

